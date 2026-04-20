Coronation Street follow-up: Huge Corrie ‘hint’ Harriet Bibby may be exiting soap as Theo targets Summer

Coronation Street fans were left seriously shaken in tonight’s dramatic episode (Monday, April 20), as Theo issued a chilling threat to Summer Spellman – but could she be leaving the cobbles?

With tensions reaching boiling point, Theo’s behaviour took an even darker turn, leaving viewers wondering just how far he might go.

Theo locked Summer in the shop (Credit: ITV)

Theo threatened to ‘bury’ Summer in Coronation Street

Over in Weatherfield, Todd seemed momentarily out of danger after heading away with Sarah for a short break. But while he may have escaped Theo’s immediate reach, his loved ones were far from safe.

Summer quickly became concerned after learning that Carl Webster had been attacked and hospitalised, with suspicion immediately falling on Theo. And it wasn’t long before her fears were terrifyingly confirmed.

In a tense showdown inside the corner shop, Theo locked the door behind him, trapping Summer inside. As the situation escalated, he admitted something truly shocking – he had the chance to save Billy during the Corriedale crash, but deliberately chose not to.

As Summer desperately tried to unlock the door and demanded he leave, Theo appeared to relish her distress. He chillingly recounted how Billy had begged for help before he died, making the moment even more harrowing.

Before leaving, Theo issued a sinister warning, telling Summer to stay out of his way – or she’d be ‘buried’ just like Billy.

Is Summer leaving? (Credit: ITV)

Huge ‘clue’ Harriet Bibby could be leaving Coronation Street as Summer Spellman

With Theo now openly dangerous and capable of such cruelty, it’s not hard to imagine things taking an even more tragic turn. Having already admitted to leaving Billy to die, the threat to Summer feels all too real.

Adding fuel to the speculation, actress Harriet Bibby has recently taken to the stage, sparking concern among fans that her time on Coronation Street could be coming to an end.

Harriet appeared in the one-woman play My Name Is Rachel Corrie, which debuted in Manchester in March. The timing led some viewers to question whether she may have already wrapped filming as Summer before taking on the role.

Fans were quick to share their worries online. One Instagram user commented: “Does this mean you are leaving Corrie? Please don’t go.”

Others, however, have been busy coming up with their own theories about what might happen next. Some believe Summer could turn the tables on Theo in a dramatic twist.

One Reddit user speculated: “Summer will kill Theo.

“Harriet Bibby is taking an extended break apparently soon – Theo essentially killed Billy and has been abusing her other dad Todd for ages. Imagine she found out both of these pieces of information at once, still caught up in her grief.

“It would be a real shock to see her character do something like that so I think it’s possible…”

Another fan replied: “This is my favourite theory so far.”

With emotions running high and Theo becoming more dangerous by the minute, is Summer’s future on the cobbles in serious jeopardy? And if she does leave, will it be on her own terms… or in far more devastating circumstances?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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