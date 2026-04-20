Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘straight-talking’ partner Lisa Hogan lands her own dating show with a huge twist

Lisa Hogan has been confirmed as the host of ITV’s brand new dating series Farming for Love, with the channel also revealing the first group of single farmers.

ITV has now released the line-up, along with short biographies of the four contestants hoping to find romance on the show.

Viewers are also being invited to apply, with producers encouraging potential suitors to get involved quickly.

Lisa Hogan is the host of ITV’s Farming for Love (Credit: Freemantle)

The idea is simple. Producers ask city daters to swap their usual lives for countryside living, including farms, wellies, and early mornings.

Here is everything confirmed so far.

Farming for Love on ITV: Lisa Hogan confirmed as host

Lisa Hogan fits Farming for Love naturally because she has real-life farming experience.

She is best known to viewers from Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm, where she stars alongside her long-term partner Jeremy Clarkson.

Lisa is also closely involved in running the Diddly Squat Farm Shop and is regularly hands-on with day to day farm life.

ITV has chosen her to guide the farmers through their search for love, highlighting her humour and straight talking approach.

Lisa said: “Farming is a way of life that requires resilience, patience, a lot of humour, and the same can be said for relationships.

“What I love about Farming for Love is how real it is – there is no hiding or skiving on a farm and that is what makes it such an honest way for people to get to know each other that has had success around the world.

“I am really looking forward to leading this flock in their search for romance.”

Farming for Love is based on the worldwide franchise Farmer Wants a Wife (YouTube)

Farming for Love on ITV: Who are the farmers?

ITV has confirmed four single farmers taking part in the series.

Dana, 24, from Stirlingshire. A down to earth farmer and part time wedding dress model. She is looking for someone who can match her energy and embrace rural life.

George, 29, from Wrexham. An organic livestock farmer and adrenaline junkie. He is now ready to find a partner and start a family.

Guy, 29, from Wiltshire. A rugged suckler farmer with humour and heart. He currently spends most of his time with his cows and is ready for love.

Chris, 68, from Yorkshire. A Golden Bachelor figure who lost his wife to cancer three years ago. He now hopes to find companionship again on the farm.

How to apply for Farming for Love

The show’s official social pages encourage anyone interested in taking part to learn more about the farmers.

These include Instagram, TikTok and Facebook under the Farming for Love accounts. They are Instagram (@ farmforlove), TikTok (@FarmForLove) and Facebook (@ FarmingForLove).

Applications can then be submitted through an online form. It can be found here.

The casting message reads: “Daters – if you’re single, dreaming of living the farm life and looking for real love with someone who already lives and breathes it, we want to hear from you!”

Applicants must be 18 or over. The closing date is Friday April 26, 2026.

When does Farming for Love start?

ITV has confirmed Farming for Love will run for seven hour -long episodes.

Naked, the company behind shows including The Apprentice and Celebrity Escape to the Country, produces the series based on the global format Farmer Wants a Wife.

Producers have not yet announced an exact start date.

However, ITV expects the series to air later in 2026 at the earliest.

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