Fans ‘turn’ on Brooklyn Beckham after failing to attend dad David’s 50th birthday bash: ‘You will regret your actions’

Brooklyn Beckham is enduring a backlash on social media amid reports concerning his dad David Beckham‘s 50th birthday bash, with one fan warning him he may ‘regret his actions’.

Tabloid newspapers have claimed football legend David and his wife Victoria Beckham are “heartbroken” following allegations their eldest son ‘snubbed’ celebrations over the weekend.

Family tensions are alleged to have “escalated” after Brooklyn, 26, and brother Romeo, 22, reportedly ‘stopped speaking’. According to reports, the 50th birthday may be the latest of up to 11 family occasions Brooklyn has not been in attendance.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are believed to have ‘missed’ his dad’s birthday celebrations (Credit: Cover Images)

David Beckham birthday celebrations

Over on Instagram yesterday (Sunday, May 4), the birthday boy shared a carousel of snaps from his recent celebrations. They included a sumptuous birthday shoot that showed Becks, Victoria, and their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper kitted out in their finest.

Images also gave fans a glimpse of a special time with the Beckhams’ nearest and dearest, and in France.

Brooklyn, however, was a notable absence from the pics, as was his wife, Nicola Peltz. The couple were also said to have been at Coachella when it was Victoria’s birthday last month, too. And neither David nor Victoria posted congratulations online as Brooklyn and Nicola marked their third wedding anniversary in April.

According to reports, a £40 million Brigadier Global 6000 private jet was hired for David’s birthday celebrations on Friday. He is said to have spent the afternoon wine tasting at a vineyard in Bordeaux before dining at his favourite restaurant in Paris. The family later returned to London for a lavish party.

However, Brooklyn is said to have missed the bash in London – despite having reportedly spent the week in the city. He is said to have flown back to the US on Saturday evening.

Furthermore, reports claim Brooklyn did not ring his father to wish him a happy birthday.

The couple have been married for three years (Credit: Cover Images)

Brooklyn Beckham Instagram post comments

On Brooklyn’s latest post on his main Insta grid, many commenters appeared to have made up their mind about him.

His latest upload concerning an Italian tradition about soaking up pasta sauce has been swamped with remarks linked to recent reports.

Brooklyn’s parents, particularly his dad, featured heavily in the comments.

“It’s your dads 50th btw,” one commenter wrote, as if reminding Brooklyn.

“No happy birthday to your dad,” stated another.

Comparing Brooklyn and David, someone else remarked: “The double of his dad and sounds so much like him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

‘Best parents in the world’

Amid other unsubstantiated remarks in the comments section, another person urged him: “You have the best parents in the world! Go with them Brooklyn.”

While another surmised: “So he can’t even wish his father a happy birthday? Makes no sense. Without our parents we are nothing.”

You will regret your actions this weekend for the rest of your life.

And someone else advised him: “You will regret your actions this weekend for the rest of your life.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Brooklyn Beckham for comment.

Read more: Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn reveals she’s now a pole dancing teacher after being axed from soap

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.