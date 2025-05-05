Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn has revealed a shock new career following her exit from the soap.

The star, 43, was on the show for 25 years before being axed after she joined OnlyFans.

Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn reveals new career

Between 1996 and 2021, Sarah was best known for playing the role of Mandy Richardson on Hollyoaks.

However, four years on from her soap exit, Sarah is forging a new career as a pole dancing teacher.

The star was forced to leave the soap after 25 years after she joined OnlyFans. Bosses gave her an ultimatum – to quit OnlyFans, or leave the soap. She chose to keep her OnlyFans.

Recently, Sarah has posted several pictures and videos of herself pole dancing in racy outfits on her social media.

However, she has revealed recently that she’s teaching pole dancing now too!

Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn on being a pole dancing teacher

In a picture for her 245k followers to see, she uploaded a snap of herself in front of a sign that reads “pole gym”.

“Still buzzing from teaching my very first pole class, and what a way to start!” she captioned the post.

Continuing, she wrote: “A full class of 10 incredible women (plus two beautiful babies in tow), all bringing the most uplifting energy, cheering each other on, and showing up with open hearts and strong bodies.

“I loved every second of teaching. The hour flew by, and I already can’t wait to see these women grow in confidence, strength, and self-expression over the coming weeks,” she then continued.

“I’m doing this because I’ve found something I adore, pole has made me feel powerful, graceful, sexy, and grounded, and I want more women to feel that too. This is about movement, freedom, confidence, and community. Here’s to more of this,” she then added.

Sarah talks new career

Speaking to The Sun, Sarah gushed over her first lesson as a teacher.

“It was great and all the women were so lovely – I’m really excited for them all to go on their own little pole dancing journey. I can see myself doing more and more pole, because it’s unintentionally become my personality,” she said.

She then continued: “I get so much from it on a personal level but also finding space that, as a woman, I feel safe in. I feel supported, I feel I can be myself and not be judged – and how rare is it to find that space and sense of community? I feel very lucky,” she then added.

