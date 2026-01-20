Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘telling’ move as Harry makes return to UK

Prince Harry has quietly touched down in the UK this week, but it seems he won’t be reuniting with Prince William and Princess Kate.

While the Duke of Sussex is back on home soil for legal reasons, senior royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales are elsewhere on official duties, a move that some observers say speaks volumes.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, returned to Britain on January 19 to attend court hearings linked to his long-running legal battle with the publisher of the Daily Mail. Harry is one of seven high-profile claimants accusing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) of serious breaches of privacy. These include claims that private investigators were used and personal phone data was illegally obtained.

ANL has strongly denied the accusations, dismissing them as “simply preposterous”.

Even so, despite Harry being back in the UK, reports suggest he will not be meeting with family members. Here’s what’s going on.

Prince Harry returned to the UK this week for a court trial (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s return to the UK

Harry arrived in Britain on Monday and went straight into court proceedings. Sources suggest that the trial is his main focus during this trip rather than any personal catch-ups.

Timing has also played its part. His father, King Charles, is currently in Scotland enjoying a post-Christmas break. At the same time, the Prince and Princess of Wales have also headed north.

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Scotland for a programme of engagements. According to one royal commentator, their decision to be so far away while Harry is in London is “telling”.

Harry has made only a handful of trips back to the UK since stepping down as a senior royal and relocating to the US in 2020.

U-turn on Harry’s UK security

When Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties, his automatic taxpayer-funded police protection was removed and replaced with a case-by-case system.

The duke has been fighting that decision for several years. He lost a court appeal last May that would have restored his security while in the UK.

I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK.

Speaking in an interview at the time, Harry said: “I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK. They’re going to miss everything, I love my country.”

He also spoke about a desire to reconcile with his family.

More recently, reports suggest Harry’s security arrangements are once again under review, with a decision expected later this month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Scotland this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘telling’ move amid Harry’s return

The Mirror’s Royal Editor and TV commentator Russell Myers has weighed in on Harry’s latest UK visit.

Writing this week, Mr Myers said: “Harry’s failure to overturn a decision by the British government to strip him of taxpayer funded security when he returns to Britain, has not ceased his campaign. Since being denied a judgement at the Court of Appeal last May, the duke has written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood who is reportedly going to bow to his demands.

“Such action would potentially pave the way for Harry to bring his wife, Meghan, and two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK, after previously suggesting his country of birth was not safe enough for his family to accompany him on trips back home.”

Mr Myers added: “While that may present a glimmer of hope for him to reconnect with his family, it is quite telling as I revealed yesterday, that the king, queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen to arrange engagements 500 miles away in Scotland this week while Harry is engaged in his latest legal battle.”

Whether Harry will reconcile with his family remains to be seen.

