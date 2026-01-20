Brooklyn Beckham ‘warned’ over Prince Harry and Meghan ‘support’ before statement on family feud

Brooklyn Beckham was previously cautioned about getting close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as tensions with his parents simmered, long before his latest explosive statement thrust the family drama firmly into the spotlight.

This week, the 26-year-old finally addressed the long-rumoured rift with David and Victoria Beckham. He issued a scathing public statement that made it clear where he stands.

The shock comments have sent the Beckham family straight back into the headlines, after Brooklyn declared he has no desire to repair the fractured relationship with his parents.

Speculation about a feud has been swirling for months. Last year, reports suggested Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz had met with Prince Harry and Meghan, with claims the Sussexes offered the couple their “unwavering support” amid the family fallout.

Brooklyn Beckham’s family ‘feud’

Talk of a Beckham family split has been hard to ignore. Brooklyn and Nicola have notably missed several key family moments, including David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Their third wedding anniversary on April 9, 2025 also passed without any public acknowledgement from the Beckham clan, further fuelling rumours.

Brooklyn finally broke his silence in a statement shared to his Instagram Stories on January 19.

He said: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Continuing, he added: “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always come out.”

Brooklyn Beckham’s statement about his parents

Brooklyn went on to level a series of serious allegations against his parents in the same post.

He claimed: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

He also alleged that Victoria interfered with a key moment at the wedding.

Brooklyn claimed: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife. Which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Bringing his statement to a close, Brooklyn added: “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.

“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

Brooklyn and Nicola’s ‘support’ from Harry and Meghan

The statement follows months of speculation surrounding Brooklyn and Nicola’s private life.

Last year, reports claimed the couple had met with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at an intimate dinner in Montecito, California, alongside other guests.

Brooklyn needs to be very careful because family is so important.

According to claims, Harry and Meghan were said to have offered the couple “unwavering support”.

A source alleged: “Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both. Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar.”

Harry and Meghan’s ‘rift’ with royal family

Harry and Meghan, of course, have faced their own very public family estrangement. The couple became distant from the royal family following a series of tell-all interviews and the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, which included damaging allegations about the monarchy.

This followed their decision to step back from senior royal duties in 2020 before relocating to the US.

In September, Harry met his father King Charles for a private discussion at Clarence House, seen by many as a tentative step towards reconciliation. Last May, Harry also admitted he would like to rebuild bridges with his family.

Brooklyn Beckham issued warning over Harry and Meghan

Despite the apparent bond, one royal commentator urged Brooklyn to tread carefully.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show last May, Newsweek’s Chief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston said: “Brooklyn and Nicola clearly have absolutely lapped up the opportunity to get to know Harry and Meghan, and no doubt probably were sharing some notes.

“But Brooklyn needs to be very careful because family is so important and he has not lost his family yet, but he could.”

He added: “And, you know, life is long, you know, and he’s got to ask himself how he’ll feel in 20 years time if he’s lost his relationship with his family.”

Representatives for Victoria and David Beckham have been contacted for comment on Brooklyn’s statement. Representatives for Harry and Meghan were previously contacted regarding claims they offered support to Brooklyn and Nicola.

