Sir David Beckham admits children ‘make mistakes’ as he breaks silence following son Brooklyn’s explosive statement

Sir David Beckham has broken his silence in what some have interpreted as a response to the accusations levelled at him and wife Victoria by son Brooklyn in his bombshell statement.

Last night, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, released a six-page statement on Instagram. In it, among many other claims, he accused his parents of “controlling narratives in the press” and alleged that Victoria had “hijacked” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz by dancing “inappropriately on him“.

David Beckham said children ‘make mistakes’ while speaking about his kids on TV today (Credit: Splash News)

Sir David Beckham ignores Brooklyn questions

Today (January 20), David is at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Arriving at the event in Switzerland, he was asked by a Sky New reporter: “David, do you have a message for Brooklyn this morning? David, are you disappointed family business is being aired in public?”

He ignored the questions. But later, speaking on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box, David addressed “the good and the bad” of social media. Then, he made an admission about his own kids. He shares Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with wife Victoria.

‘Children make mistakes’

Hours after Brooklyn’s bombshell statement, David said: “I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media… For the good and for the bad. What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous.”

He then turned talk to his own children, saying: “But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.

“And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them,” he said, adding: “They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

Brooklyn Beckham levelled a number of bombshell accusations at his famous family last night (Credit: Splash News)

‘All we want is peace’

50-year-old David’s comments came hours after Brooklyn stated in a social media post: “‘I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

He added: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.

“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer.”

Brooklyn concluded: “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy, and happiness for us and our future family.”

