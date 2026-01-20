‘Insecure’ Victoria Beckham slammed as she is accused of wearing ‘underwear’ at Brooklyn’s wedding as photos resurface

Victoria Beckham has been slammed as photos of the dress she wore to son Brooklyn’s wedding have resurfaced amid their family feud.

For the past year, the Beckhams’ family have remained in the headlines. The main reported causes of the rift are tension between Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, who he married back in 2022, and his side of the family.

There is tension between Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz and his side of the family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham statement

Following huge speculation and constant reports, Brooklyn broke his silence. Last night (January 19), he took to his Instagram Story to share a lengthy statement.

Brooklyn alleged that Victoria did not make Nicola’s wedding dress and cancelled “in the eleventh hour”. He also claimed that his parents “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name”.

“The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family’,” he continued.

Brooklyn added: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife. Which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Victoria’s dress reportedly took five days to make (Credit: Instagram)

Victoria Beckham dress slammed

Since going viral, many have been reminded of what Victoria wore to her son’s wedding in resurfaced content. As a result, many have sided with him.

On his big day, the pop star turned fashion designer wore one of her own designs — a silky silver dress with lace detailing. Reports at the time revealed the garment took five days to make.

As fans revisit the look following Brooklyn’s statement, one user wrote: “Victoria’s dress to her son Brooklyn’s wedding looked like underwear. I’d have been embarrassed too.”

“Completely inappropriate for Mother of the Bride,” another person shared.

“She was always an insecure POS,” a third remarked.

“She wanted to be the center of attention more than the bride,” a fourth said.

“Omg that’s embarrassing,” a fifth declared.

“That is just so disturbing,” another echoed.

What else did Brooklyn share in his statement?

Meanwhile, elsewhere in his statement, Brooklyn said: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

In a huge blow to his parents, he added: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He then continued to hit out, saying: “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

Brooklyn has limited comments on his Instagram posts. However, the same can be said for Nicola.

As of this writing, the Beckhams family have not responded to Brooklyn’s statement.

