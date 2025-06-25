All the stars standing by Brooklyn Beckham as family feud escalates – and the huge names staying silent

Over the past couple of months, the Beckhams have continued to make headlines following numerous reports of a feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous family.

One of the main reported causes of the rift is the supposed tension between Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, who he married back in 2022, and the Beckham family.

As a result, fans and celebrity friends have started to react to the feud news. Some are firmly team Brooklyn and Nicola, while others appear to be on David and Victoria’s side.

While many remain silent – including Victoria’s fellow Spice Girls, family friend James Corden and Nicola’s bestie Selena Gomez – here are the celebrities who do appear to have picked their side…

Brooklyn Beckham supported as he honours anniversary to Nicola Peltz

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (June 24), Brooklyn celebrated the news that it has been five years since he and Nicola got engaged.

“It’s been 5 years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me xx best decision ever x I love you so much,” he wrote in his caption.

Brooklyn attached a snapshot of him kissing Nicola on the cheek while she took a selfie of the pair in the mirror.

Risking the wrath of Posh and Becks, Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir Elton John, took to the comments section to send his love. “Happy Anniversary to the sweetest, most loving couple,” he said, cementing his support by adding four heart emojis.

Former Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor also shared his appreciation, commenting: “Congratulations to you both.”

Nicola also honoured the milestone and shared photos of herself with Brooklyn. “5 years ago we got engaged. I love living life with you baby – I love you so much,” she wrote.

Elton’s husband, David Furnish, also showed his support by praising the pair. “Happy Anniversary to the gorgeous couple,” he remarked.

Other celebrities who support Brooklyn and Nicola during family ‘feud’

As headlines have continued to pour out about the family’s divide, Brooklyn and Nicola have continued to remain active on social media.

Earlier this month, they posed for Glamour Magazine. “What a fun shoot with my beautiful wife x thank you so much,” Brooklyn wrote.

Former Saturdays star and This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes shared her appreciation and liked the post.

When Nicola posted about the photoshoot to her page, The Voice UK coach Kelly Rowland could be seen among the likes. Meanwhile, the US singer she replaced on the same show, LeAnn Rimes, also double-tapped the like button.

Celebrities supporting David and Victoria

Just like Brooklyn and Nicola, David and Victoria Beckham have also been posting on social media frequently.

A couple of weeks ago, Victoria paid tribute to David Beckham in a sweet post after he was awarded his long-awaited knighthood.

“You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered,” she wrote. ”

“The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much xxxx.”

In the comments, David honoured his family, writing: “I love you all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.” Brooklyn did not like or comment on the post.

However, many stars did share their appreciation, including Michelle Keegan, Amanda Holden and Pixie Lott, who were among the many showbiz stars who sent their support on the post.

Meanwhile, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria – Victoria’s bestie – nailed her colours to the mast. She wrote: “Congrats David! And Lady Victoria!”

Feud escalates

Overnight, the feud appeared to escalate with another of Brooklyn’s social media posts. Taking to his Stories, he paid tribute to his father-in-law – Nicola’s dad Nelson Peltz – as he celebrated his birthday.

“Happy Birthday Nelson x we love you,” he wrote on his Instagram Story while attaching a snapshot of himself with Nelson and Nicola.

Of course, Brooklyn didn’t publicly acknowledge his own dad’s 50th or Father’s Day recently.

