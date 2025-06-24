Brooklyn Beckham hit with backlash over Nicola Peltz anniversary post: ’Such a shame’

Brooklyn Beckham has been urged to “make up” with his family by fans, after he gushed about wife Nicola Peltz in an anniversary post.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot back in 2022, but they are celebrating a huge milestone in their relationship as it’s been five years since they got engaged.

But it hasn’t been a smooth time recently for the couple, as reports of a ‘family feud’ between the Beckhams and Brooklyn. And one of the main reported causes is the tensions between Nicola and the family.

Brooklyn Beckham posts anniversary message to Nicola Peltz

It seems the feud rumours aren’t dying down, and fans believe Brooklyn’s anniversary post is a “telling” sign.

Over the past few months, Brooklyn hasn’t publicly acknowledged a lot of huge family events. These included his parents’ 50th birthdays, his dad’s knighthood and Father’s Day. But one thing he has done, is make it known he is happy with his wife.

Brooklyn has now posted on Instagram, gushing about his wife Nicola Peltz. He shared an image of himself kissing Nicola on the neck while she looks at the camera in the mirror.

He captioned the post: “It’s been five years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me xx the best decision ever x I love you so much.”

But by declaring it “the best decision ever”, some fans warned him that he may end up regretting the feud with his family. And they urged him to make-up with them.

One commented: “It’s a shame you allowed it to come between your parents and siblings. Really sad.”

Another penned: “Just remember family is everything. Don’t be so quick to keep your family out of the picture that much that you can’t make up for lost time. Please make-up with your family.”

“This is very telling. Don’t forget blood is thicker than water,” a third wrote.

However some other fans sent their support to the couple, defending them from the negative comments.

One fan commented: “Can everyone let them and live your own life! They are shining together.”

“All I see is a young couple deeply in love, taking photos together” another adoring fan wrote.

A third penned: “A perfect couple.”

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged five years ago (Credit: Cover Images)

Why did Brooklyn take Nicola Peltz’s last name?

When the pair tied the knot back in 2022, Brooklyn announced his surname would be Peltz Beckham.

At the time, he spoke to E!’s Daily Pop Show, and revealed that he wanted to be “cool”.

He told them: “I just thought it was different. Not many guys take their wives’ names. So I just thought why not? It fits really cool together.”

When he made the decision, there were no reports of a family feud, however tensions are believed to have started due to wedding preparations.

