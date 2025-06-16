Romeo’s ex Kim Turnbull breaks silence after being blamed for Beckham family rift: ‘I will not continue to receive harassment’

Kim Turnbull has finally addressed the rumours that she dated both Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham – and she has asked that she stops receiving hate from the public.

For months, it’s been rumoured that the Beckhams have been feuding. And one of the assumed reasons was that Romeo Beckham was dating 24-year-old model Kim Turnbull – who had also been linked to his brother Brooklyn in the past.

Now, the woman herself has broken her silence on the allegations.

Kim and Romeo broke up recently after seven months (Credit: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com)

Kim Turnbull’s relationship with Romeo Beckham

Earlier this month it was reported that Romeo and Kim had split up after seven months of dating.

Three weeks after attending David Beckham’s together, it was believed their romance “fizzled out”.

A source told The MailOnline: “Romeo and Kim are both young and they had a lovely time together. But at that age, things don’t always last forever and they decided to split up.

“They have been friendly since and have even been at the same venues. It’s a huge shame, particularly as David and Victoria really adored her and thought she made Romeo happy. But it wasn’t meant to be.”

Their relationship hit hurdles when Kim was alleged to have dated Brooklyn back when they were teenagers. And it was believed her relationship with Romeo caused concern with Brooklyn over her real intentions. And this reportedly played a part in the family rift.

But Kim is now hitting back at all the claims.

Kim wrote a lengthy Instagram statement (Credit: Instagram)

Kim Turnbull addresses Brooklyn Beckham romance speculation

Taking to her Instagram stories this afternoon (June 16), Kim revealed she wants to “move on” from the drama.

She wrote: “I have avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire. However, it has come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on. I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative.”

Kim went on to clarify that she and Brooklyn had always been only friends. And all other reports were not true.

“I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16.

“I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation to set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved,” Kim concluded her statement.

