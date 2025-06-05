Romeo Beckham, son of football legend David Beckham, has split from his girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months, it has been reported.

The news comes amid reports that the 22 year old is no longer on speaking terms with his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham.

Romeo Beckham splits from Kim Turnbull

The MailOnline is reporting that Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim, 26, have called time on their romance.

The news comes just three weeks after David Beckham’s 50th birthday party, which she was in attendance for. According to the news outlet, the romance between the couple “fizzled out”.

In recent weeks, Kim has been blamed for being the catalyst that led to Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, reportedly cutting contact with the Beckhams.

Kim reportedly dated Brooklyn when they were teenagers. When she began her romance with Romeo, Brooklyn allegedly became concerned by her intentions. This reportedly led to the brothers falling out and no longer speaking.

Romeo has split from Kim (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘Things don’t always last forever’

Speaking to the publication, a source said that things were still amicable between Romeo and Kim.

“Romeo and Kim are both young and they had a lovely time together but at that age things don’t always last forever and they decided to split up,” they said.

“They have been friendly since and have even been at the same venues. It’s a huge shame, particularly as David and Victoria really adored her and thought she made Romeo happy but it wasn’t to be,” they then continued.

“It happened a couple of weeks ago and relations have remained friendly between them. David and Victoria would hate for the view to be that they split because of Nicola and Brooklyn because that simply isn’t the case. The fact is that Kim has got a really busy career as a DJ and Romeo has a busy work life too, there is lots of travelling for both of them at having a relationship at this time isn’t all that conducive to their lives,” they then added.

Romeo’s representatives declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Brooklyn and Nicola have spoken out (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn breaks his silence

The news comes just days after Brooklyn gave an interview with Glamour Germany – his first interview since his alleged feud with his family began.

During the interview, Brooklyn and wife Nicola gave a few answers that may raise eyebrows.

At one point, he was asked how he protects his privacy. “Don’t listen to all the nonsense. Keep your head down, work hard, stay friendly. There will always be people who talk. The important thing is that we’re happy together,” he said.

Nicola also responded saying that stories about the couple are “always popping up”. She said that when she reads “fake news” she’d love to “deny” it, however has realised that “it’s not worth it”.

