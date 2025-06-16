David Beckham sends ‘powerful’ message to son Brooklyn amid heartbreaking family rift

David Beckham has sent a “powerful” message to son Brooklyn, despite the ongoing family rift, one expert has claimed.

Over the past few months, the rumours of a family feud between the Beckham’s have deepened. It’s believed that 26-year-old Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have fallen out with David, Victoria and the family.

Both David and Victoria shared their own Father’s Day posts yesterday (June 15). But it seems their messages had more than a hint of “sadness”.

David Beckham ‘sends message’ to Brooklyn

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, relationship expert and co-founder of So Syncd, Louella Alderson, explained the deeper meaning behind the posts.

In David Beckham’s Father’s Day post, he wrote: “My most important and favourite job in life is being a dad. I’m so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what.

“Mummy, thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father. There is no greater gift in life than making me a dad. Happy Father’s Day. I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.”

Victoria Beckham also made her own Instagram post. She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so much!!”

‘Indirect’ meaning behind the posts

Louella told ED!: “The Beckhams’ Father’s Day posts appeared like they were reaching out to Brooklyn in a public way. Given they aren’t on speaking terms at the moment, Brooklyn Beckham could be ignoring their messages or have them blocked. So the posts could’ve been a way of reaching him indirectly.”

But it seems the messages hold a hope of reconciliation and that David and Victoria seem willing to “welcome” Brooklyn back.

Louella continued: “David’s message ‘I will always be here for you no matter what,’ suggests he is reassuring Brooklyn of his love and support, regardless of any current issues they are having. And when Brooklyn is ready to reconnect, they’ll welcome him back with open arms.”

However, both posts also had a huge element of “sadness” to them, as their family used to be extremely close.

“Their posts had an element of sadness and longing to them. They have always been a tight-knit family, so to feel like they have lost Brooklyn must be heartbreaking for them.”

‘Appears to run deeper’

Louella also pointed out that this feud seems different to the other arguments they have had with Brooklyn and Nicola over the years.

She explained: “They have fallen out with Brooklyn and his wife in the past. But they made up eventually. This argument appears to run deeper than previous ones and it may take more time and effort for the relationships to heal.”

However, by including Brooklyn in their messages, David and Victoria are making “an effort” to fix their family.

Louella concluded: “Making such an effort to include him in their posts sends a strong message that their door is always open. It is a subtle but powerful message that they aren’t giving up on him.”

