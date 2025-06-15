Amid the reported ongoing family feud, Victoria Beckham has shared a video showing happier times between husband David and son Brooklyn.

Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have reportedly fallen out with David, Victoria, and family in recent months.

Victoria Beckham shares snaps and video of Brooklyn and David

In a post for her 32.9 million followers to see, Victoria shared an old video and a string of snaps of David to celebrate Father’s Day today (Sunday, June 15).

“Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!” she captioned the post, before tagging all three of her sons (and giving Harper her own hashtag).

The video the post opens with shows David, Harper, Brooklyn, and Cruz can be seen sitting on the sofa, singing The Four Season’s Sherry.

At one point during the song, David sings in a low voice, drawing a laugh from Brooklyn. It’s unclear when the video was filmed.

Other snaps show David posing for affectionate photos with his kids in various settings and events.

There are photos of the Beckham boys in tuxedos, David, Brooklyn, and Romeo with their arms around each other, sharing a laugh, and Brooklyn and David at a party.

Victoria shared several snaps of David and Brooklyn (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans gush over Victoria’s ‘olive branch’

Another photo shows David with his hand on Brooklyn’s knee as they laugh together. There are plenty of pictures of David with Romeo and Cruz, too, as well as some sweet snaps of himself and his youngest, Harper.

Fans were loving the snaps and the fact that Victoria had included Brooklyn in them.

“Such a beautiful and loving family! Lead with love!” one fan commented.

“You’re a great mother, Victoria. This is how she protects Brooklyn from the hate,” another said.

“No matter what is happening with Brooklyn, you will still protect him at all cost! Nothing but respect for you,” a third wrote.

“Our families are our world – nothing better great work knitting yours together so beautifully,” another added.

Another fan believed Victoria’s post was an “olive branch” to Brooklyn. “Here’s hoping Brooklyn takes it,” they added.

Brooklyn and Nicola have fallen out with the Beckhams (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The Beckham feud

Over the past few months, it’s been reported that Brooklyn and Nicola have fallen out with the Beckhams.

Two key incidents are being cited as the reasoning behind the feud.

Some reports claim that the fallout happened when Romeo began dating Kim Turnbull, a reported ex-girlfriend of Brooklyn. The relationship reportedly led to Romeo and Brooklyn no longer speaking. However, Romeo and Kim have since broken up.

It’s also been claimed that Victoria “found it difficult” to take a “backseat” in the lead up to Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding. This allegedly caused tension, as did the fact that the wedding took place in Miami.

Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly spent less time with the Beckhams since, even missing David’s 50th last month.

