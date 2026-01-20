Victoria Beckham ‘hijacked’ Brooklyn’s first dance and the memes have gone wild

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn has thrown her into a viral meme spotlight thanks to his wild claim about his first dance.

Brooklyn made the bombshell allegation last night that his mum “highjacked” his planned slow dance with wife Nicola at their wedding.

He even claimed Posh danced “very inappropriately on me” as he prepared to take to the floor with Nicola.

It came among a six-page bombshell Instagram Story that saw him break his silence on the family feud.

Victoria Beckham is at the centre of viral memes after Brooklyn’s wedding dance claims (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn said: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Unsurprisingly, the quick-witted among us have immediately seized the moment to turn Brooklyn’s claim into a viral sensation.

Here’s a round up of the best Victoria Beckham memes. LOL.

1. Wannabe in the spotlight

Victoria Beckham dancing inappropriately at Brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/2AiEYkShHY — Mark (@mrkphllps1) January 20, 2026

2. Gold standard performance

Victoria at Brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/Dcu1n50L8a — WaheyStar Royco (@BuckinghamAlice) January 19, 2026

3. I’m A Slave 4 Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/ptNuwxD61W — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 19, 2026

4. Dance like everyone is watching

No-one: Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn’s first dance: pic.twitter.com/h5A9hLaif8 — Jack (@bosdovja92) January 19, 2026

5. Jazz hands

“Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in welcoming Brooklyn and Nicola to the dance floor as they share their first dance as a married couple.” Victoria: pic.twitter.com/tZ4kHytOfu — Grace (@graceyldn) January 19, 2026

6. Cat’s got the cream

Victoria Beckham gatecrashing Brooklyn’s first dance with his wife at his wedding: pic.twitter.com/a1onP3zPFr — harry (@_hxrrybxtt) January 20, 2026

7. Surprise surprise

Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/viTbw3zA1q — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) January 20, 2026

8. Drop it like it’s hot

Victoria Beckham dancing with her son, Brooklyn at his wedding pic.twitter.com/6nYtS9Y4FD — POP CULTURE ENTHUSIAST (@northernlawd) January 19, 2026

9. One too many

Victoria hijacking the first dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/55noRMj4Ji — Sheridan (@sherrybucks) January 19, 2026

10. Happy stage school mems

Victoria Beckham hijacking Brooklyn’s first dance: pic.twitter.com/aq8O3YSDnb — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 19, 2026

11. Just an innocent mum

victoria beckham after reading brooklyn’s instagram story via a burner account pic.twitter.com/cM79wyuiK1 — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) January 19, 2026

12. Victoria Brent

Victoria is yet to respond to Brooklyn’s first dance allegation.

In fact, she and husband David are yet to respond to all of his allegations, including that Victoria ‘cancelled Nicola’s wedding dress at the 11th hour’.

But the memes have apparently “really embarrassed” Victoria.

A source tells The Sun today: “Victoria is really embarrassed now she’s being mocked online, it’s just devastating to her.”

Oh dear… perhaps we shouldn’t have chuckled as much as we did.

ED! has contacted the Beckhams for comment.

