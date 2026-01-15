Prince Harry’s sad admission about kids Archie and Lilibet as he gears up for UK return

Prince Harry has previously spoken candidly about his hopes of bringing his kids Archie and Lilibet back to the UK, as he now apparently gears up for another visit to Britain.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is reportedly set to return to the UK next week to give evidence in a high-profile court case against the publisher of the Daily Mail. The appearance forms part of an ongoing privacy lawsuit involving a number of well-known figures, including Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley, with proceedings said to be due to start on January 19.

Prince Harry prepares for UK return over legal battle

Harry is one of several claimants accusing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) of serious privacy breaches. The claims include allegations that private investigators were used to plant listening devices in cars and obtain private phone information unlawfully.

ANL has strongly denied all accusations, dismissing them as “simply preposterous”.

Despite being back on British soil, reports suggest Harry will not be seeing his family during the trip. King Charles is expected to be in Scotland for his traditional post-Christmas break.

At the same time, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will also be travelling to Scotland for a series of engagements on January 20.

Why Harry continues to travel to the UK alone

Prince Harry will likely make the journey solo, without Meghan Markle or their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

The family has not travelled to the UK together since 2022, a decision Harry has openly linked to concerns over security.

After stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the US, Harry lost his automatic taxpayer-funded police protection. Instead, his security arrangements were downgraded to a case-by-case basis, something he has spent years challenging.

It’s sad I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.

Harry took legal action against the government committee Ravec. The committee oversees security for senior royals on behalf of the Home Office. However, his appeal was dismissed last May.

Following the ruling, the duke sat down with the BBC. He spoke openly about his situation and his wish to reconcile with his family.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about his sadness in an interview last year (Credit: BBC)

Harry’s sadness over kids Archie and Lilibet

Relations between Harry and the royal family have been strained in recent years, following a series of explosive interviews and the publication of his memoir, Spare, which deepened the rift within the family.

The duke and duchess made several damaging allegations about their time within the monarchy. The fallout continues to shape Harry’s relationship with his relatives.

Speaking to the BBC after losing his appeal, Harry admitted how painful it was to accept that his children may not experience life in the UK.

‘I won’t be able to show my children my homeland’

Harry said: “I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK. They’re going to miss everything, I love my country. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK. It’s sad I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

He added: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight any more. Life is precious.”

Recent reports suggest Harry’s security arrangements are once again under review. A decision could come later this month.

