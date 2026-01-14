Worrying prediction for Prince Harry and King Charles’ ‘turbulent’ 2026

A fresh prediction has suggested that Prince Harry and King Charles could be facing an emotional rollercoaster in 2026, as shifting energies are said to shape the year ahead for the royal family.

With the arrival of a new year comes the start of a new Chinese zodiac cycle, bringing with it a renewed sense of momentum and change.

According to recent claims, the next twelve months could stir up powerful emotions for both Prince Harry and King Charles, prompting periods of reflection and adjustment.

New claims predict Prince Harry’s 2026 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chinese Zodiac predictions for the royals

The start of the Year of the Horse is traditionally associated with fresh beginnings, renewed ambition and personal growth. This particular cycle is said to encourage bold decisions and swift action, with an emphasis on forward momentum.

Adding to the intensity, 2026 is also marked as the Year of the Fire Horse, a combination believed to heighten urgency and passion throughout the year. As a result, the coming months are expected to feel fast-paced, with change rarely far from the surface.

Against this backdrop, an astrology expert has shared insight into how these influences may play out for the royal family.

Those born under the Horse sign include people born in 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954 and 1942. The year itself is described as dynamic, with strong energy and favourable conditions for pursuing long-held goals.

UK-based Chinese astrology expert and feng shui consultant Janine Lowe explained to HELLO! how these elements could shape the months ahead.

What is the Year of the Horse?

She said: “This year, it is the year of the Yang Fire Horse, filled with passion, vitality, and courage. A year where making bold decisions will set you free. You need to be willing to take risks, but it will be worth it. 2026 is a year to embrace change and when opportunities appear, take them, as the energy of the year favours those who dare. Globally, Horse years bring innovations, dramatic shifts, and moments that reshape the world. Expect big announcements that rarely happen.”

King Charles may have an emotional year ahead (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also described the Year of the Horse as a time for people “who have ambition and love visibility – it’s not for the wallflower”.

But what does this mean specifically for the royal family?

What does this mean for Prince Harry and King Charles?

According to Janine, the year ahead could prove particularly challenging for both King Charles and Prince Harry.

“King Charles, born in 1948, and Prince Harry, born in 1984, are both Rats, which is the clash for the year. They should expect massive changes between June 6 and July 6 in their lives! This will be a turbulent year for these two!” she explained.

She added that Prince William and Princess Kate, both born in 1982 under the Dog sign, may require additional emotional support during the year. Travel is also featuring prominently for them.

Turning to Queen Camilla, Janine concluded: “Queen Camilla was born in 1947, the year of the Pig, so she can expect a year of heightened visibility and meaningful responsibility. She will also need emotional strength to support the king.”

Read more: Why Meghan Markle stayed away from royal ‘Sandringham Summit’ meeting six years ago

So, what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.