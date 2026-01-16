‘Trouble ahead’ for Prince William and Princess Kate as Meghan and Harry ‘plot UK return’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be quietly preparing for what one commentator has called a looming “crisis” as fresh claims swirl that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “plotting” a return to the UK.

Behind palace doors, there is reportedly a sense that things could get tricky, with the Prince and Princess of Wales well aware that the Sussex story is far from over.

Kate and Prince William are reportedly planning ahead amid Harry and Meghan rumours (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton braced for ‘trouble ahead’ amid Harry and Meghan UK return rumours

Speculation has been building for months that Harry and Meghan could set foot back in Britain later this year. The talk centres on a possible visit tied to the Invictus Games, with an event tipped for the summer to mark one year until the 2027 games in Birmingham.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014. The international sporting event supports wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both serving members and veterans. Meghan has attended previous games and related events alongside her husband.

There have also been claims that Harry would like to open the 2027 Invictus Games alongside his father, King Charles, adding another sensitive layer to any potential return.

Against this backdrop, Prince William and Kate have reportedly brought in a crisis management expert.

The move comes as Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the wider royal family remains strained after years of explosive interviews and serious allegations about life inside the monarchy.

The Mail on Sunday recently reported that the Waleses have employed Liza Ravenscroft, who has experience in crisis management. She was said to have been recommended by Julian Payne, a former communications secretary to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

“It is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William’s office after a period of turmoil – and when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William’s eventual succession,” a source claimed.

However, another source insisted that Ravenscroft is currently working in a “non-crisis” PR role within the Kensington Palace press team.

Rumours have swirled over whether Prince Harry and Meghan could return to the UK this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate ‘hire crisis management expert’

Royal commentator Richard Eden has now weighed in on the situation. Writing in the Daily Mail, he suggested that the appointment itself could be a sign that William and Catherine “know that there may be trouble ahead”.

He argued that ongoing stories about the Sussexes potentially returning to the UK “serve to put pressure on the king and the rest of the royal family to roll out the red carpet for the Sussexes, even though the California-based couple have never apologised for their disgraceful attacks”.

Eden went further. He claimed this latest wave of coverage forms part of an establishment “plot” designed to rebuild the Sussexes’ standing with the British public.

“So, while Liza Ravenscroft’s new role at Kensington Palace may be a ‘non-crisis’ one for now, it might not be long before she needs all the skills she acquired while dealing with disasters in the corporate world,” he concluded.

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

Harry is reportedly heading back to the UK (Credit: Cover Images)

Duke of Sussex’s imminent ‘return to the UK’

Adding fuel to the fire, Prince Harry could be back on British soil as early as next week.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to travel alone to give evidence in a High Court case against the publisher of the Daily Mail. The case forms part of a long-running privacy lawsuit. It also involves high-profile figures such as Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley.

Proceedings will reportedly begin on Monday, January 19.

Despite the visit, Harry reportedly has no plans to see his family. King Charles will be in Scotland on his post-Christmas break.

Meanwhile, William and Kate will also travel north next week for royal engagements.

Read more: Meghan Markle in ‘awkward position’ as she isn’t ‘eager’ for Prince Harry’s UK ‘return’

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.