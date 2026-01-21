Prince William’s romantic gesture towards Princess Kate in Scotland leaves fans gushing

Prince William has won over royal watchers once again, with fans hailing him a “perfect gentleman” after a tender moment with Princess Kate during the couple’s latest trip to Scotland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Stirling, Scotland, on Tuesday. They carried out a packed schedule of engagements that mixed community visits with plenty of public attention.

One stop saw William and Catherine visit Radical Weavers. It’s a tartan weaving studio in Stirling that works to bring people together while supporting those affected by trauma and loss.

Prince William’s sweet gesture towards Kate Middleton in Scotland

During the visit, the Princess of Wales, 44, was shown how to weave tartan and took a seat at one of the machines.

As Kate sat down, she slipped off her blue tartan Chris Kerr coat. Almost instantly, the Prince of Wales, 43, stepped in, quietly taking the coat from her and holding on to it while she focused on the task at hand.

The lowkey but affectionate gesture did not go unnoticed. Royal fans quickly picked up on the moment after it was shared online. Many praised William’s manners and obvious affection for his wife.

Sharing the moment on X, one fan described William as the “perfect gentleman”.

The X user wrote: “Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is the perfect gentleman holding the Princess of Wales, Princess Catherine’s coat! The look of love he gives her warms my heart!”

Another joked: “Hey, I didn’t know The Princess of Wales had hired such a handsome personal assistant.”

A third fan simply added: “Aw, he’s such a good man!!! So sweet!!”

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scotland on Tuesday (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate heckled in Scotland over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

However, not every moment of the visit was so warm. Elsewhere in Scotland, the couple were heckled over the ongoing scandal involving William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Andrew has been under intense scrutiny in recent months due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Emails that resurfaced last year appeared to suggest Andrew stayed in contact with the late convicted sex offender for longer than he stated in his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

The look of love he gives her warms my heart!

He has also faced allegations of sexual assault, which he has always strongly denied.

Following the renewed scrutiny, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and honours last year. Meanwhile, he is expected to leave his Royal Lodge home in the coming weeks.

As William and Kate arrived at The Gothenburg pub on Tuesday, footage shared online captured an unidentified man shouting questions at the couple.

He was heard calling out: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not respond and continued greeting members of the public outside the venue.

William and Kate were heckled over Andrew (Credit: Cover Images)

‘He wants his uncle as far away as possible’

Commenting on the situation recently, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the Prince of Wales is said to be pushing for his uncle to be permanently exiled from the royal family.

She claimed: “Prince William, in particular, is the strongest proponent of distancing Andrew from the royal family. He wants his wayward uncle as far away as possible.”

