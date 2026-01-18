Prince William is reportedly keen for his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to be as “far away as possible” from the royal family.

The disgrace royal was stripped of his titles in autumn, and is in the process of being evicted from his home.

It comes amid scandal surrounding Andrew over his association with late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre also alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has always denied allegations against him.

William reportedly wants his uncle out of the picture (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince William pushing to ‘exile’ Andrew

Andrew is in the process of being evicted from his home of over two decades, the Royal Lodge, and will be relocating to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

He is expected to move in sometime in April.

However, losing his titles and being evicted doesn’t seem to be enough for Prince William, according to one royal expert.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich has claimed that the Prince of Wales is pushing for his uncle to be permanently exiled from the royal family.

“Prince William, in particular, is the strongest proponent of distancing Andrew from the royal family. He wants his wayward uncle as far away as possible,” she claimed.

Andrew is moving out of the Royal Lodge (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William wants Andrew ‘as far away as possible’

“He doesn’t want his reign overshadowed by such scandals — let alone living in constant fear of another damaging revelation with lurid headlines,” she then added.

Fordwich then continued.

“The last thing William wants, while focusing on duty and modernizing the monarchy, is to have the liability of Andrew around. He wants distance in every sense. He’s also in tune with public sentiment, and the issue is trust in the monarchy,” she said.

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

Andrew is expected to move out soon (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Andrew’s move-out date revealed

It hasn’t been officially confirmed when Andrew will be moving out of the Royal Lodge yet. However, it’s been reported that he’s expected to leave before his birthday on February 19.

The Sun has also reported that work is currently being done on his reported new home, Marsh Farm. This work includes installing security fences, improved sewerage and electrical systems, installing CCTV cameras, and having Sky TV installed.

“The snow or rain hasn’t delayed the work on Marsh Farm, but it still needs a lot of attention to make it habitable. But one thing for sure is that it is a lot, lot smaller and less luxurious than Royal Lodge,” a source told the publication.

However, according to sources, Andrew’s new home isn’t expected to be ready to be moved into until April.

In between his eviction from Royal Lodge and his upcoming move to Marsh Farm, Andrew will temporarily live in a separate, smaller accommodation on the Sandringham Estate.

Marsh Farm is a significant downgrade from the Royal Lodge, which features around 30 rooms, seven of which are bedrooms.

Marsh Farm has five bedrooms and features a kitchen and two reception rooms.

It can be found two miles West of Sandringham House. Sandringham’s no-fly zone has been extended over the property.

