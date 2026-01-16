King Charles’ powerful new statement to Ukraine amid ‘time of great anguish’

King Charles has once again made it clear where the UK stands as Ukraine approaches a stark milestone in its conflict with Russia.

As the war moves towards its fourth year this February, the monarch, 77, has reaffirmed his backing for Ukraine, a cause he has spoken about repeatedly since Russia invaded the country in 2022.

Charles issued a statement (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles shows his support for Ukraine

Marking the first anniversary of the landmark 100 Year Partnership between the UK and Ukraine, Charles issued a powerful message of solidarity on Friday (January 16), telling the Ukrainian people simply: “We stand with you.”

Reflecting on the approaching anniversary of the full-scale invasion, the king acknowledged the pain felt by so many families.

“As we also look ahead to the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of your beloved country – a time of great anguish, I know, for many families across Ukraine and the world – my wife and I continue to keep you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers,” he said.

“I wish, above all, to convey my profound hope that Ukraine can achieve a just and lasting peace that safeguards its security, sovereignty and prosperity, in a way that Ukrainians deserve. We stand with you,” Charles added.

The UK-Ukraine partnership is built on both a formal treaty and a political commitment. It covers key areas including maritime protection, defence co-operation and wider security measures.

Beyond defence, the alliance also stretches into healthcare, disease control, agricultural technology and even the space industry.

Charles has shown his support for Ukraine (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ message to Ukraine

Cultural and educational projects are also set to play a role in strengthening ties between the two nations.

In his message, Charles said: “As we celebrate the first anniversary of the 100-Year Partnership between the United Kingdom and Ukraine, I do pray that the flourishing bonds between our two countries may bring some hope and moral support at this most difficult time.

My wife and I continue to keep you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers.

“Ukraine’s most valiant strength in the face of such appalling hardship and pain is an extraordinary example to the world, and I am constantly impressed by the sheer bravery, courage, and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people.”

The king’s words reflect a pattern of consistent support. Over recent years, he has regularly met Ukrainian refugees and last month included the Songs for Ukraine Chorus in his Christmas Day message.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the king for his message last year (Credit: Newspix/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

King Charles has ‘greatest and deepest admiration’ for people of Ukraine

Charles has shared similar sentiments before. Last August, on Ukraine’s Independence Day, he wrote directly to Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I keep feeling the greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people,” the king said at the time.

“I remain hopeful that our countries will be able to further work closely together to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Mr Zelenskyy later thanked the monarch for his words.

“His Majesty’s kind words are a true inspiration for our people during the difficult time of war,” he said.

“We appreciate the United Kingdom’s leadership in supporting Ukraine and our just cause: to defend freedom from tyranny and ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe.”

Read more: Worrying prediction for Prince Harry and King Charles’ ‘turbulent’ 2026

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.