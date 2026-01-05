Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor facing ‘looming Easter deadline’ to vacate Royal Lodge

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s time at Royal Lodge is reportedly drawing to a close following the sustained scrutiny he has been under in recent months.

This scrutiny has renewed attention focusing on his living arrangements following the loss of his royal titles.

In the months since it was confirmed he would no longer use the title of prince and was stripped of his role as Duke of York, attention has increasingly turned to his long-term future at Royal Lodge.

Now, fresh reports suggest that Andrew’s exit from Royal Lodge may be imminent.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Royal Lodge departure draws closer

Andrew, who has lived at Royal Lodge for two decades, was stripped of his titles in late 2025. With early 2026 now under way, reports indicate that his time at the property may soon come to an end.

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew is expected to leave Royal Lodge by Easter. The royal family traditionally spend Easter at Windsor, marking the occasion by attending the Sunday service at St George’s Chapel.

The disgraced royal is expected to vacate Royal Lodge (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew attended the 2025 Easter celebrations alongside other members of the family, accompanied by his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The reported change would see Andrew relocate to Norfolk, where he is said to be moving to the Sandringham estate.

A move to a more ‘modest property’

Reports suggest Andrew will take up residence at Marsh Farm, formerly known as Wood Farm. The property is considered a significant step down from Royal Lodge, which is said to have 30 rooms.

The brick-built house, described as modest by comparison, is located around seven miles from Sandringham House, though it remains part of the wider estate.

However, Marsh Farm is reportedly in need of restoration work, raising questions over whether it will be ready in time to meet the proposed Easter deadline. The property is said to require updating before it can be lived in.

A source told the Daily Mail that temporary accommodation may be required if renovations delay Andrew’s move.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will now be moving to Sandringham, according to reports (Credit: Cover Images)

Questions remain over timing

The source claimed: “The plan is that he will not be at Royal Lodge by Easter. But might there need to be an interim measure [as regards moving to Norfolk]? Possibly.”

Royal author Robert Jobson also addressed the situation, telling HELLO!: “The royals are hoping to draw a line under the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor controversy in 2026. He is expected to move out of his Royal Lodge home in Windsor for a more modest property on the king’s private Sandringham estate.

“Whether it ends the lurid speculation about him only time will tell, but it is doubtful.”

Reps for Buckingham Palace and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been contacted for comment.

The background to the controversy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced intense public and media scrutiny since being linked to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell, following allegations made by a victim of Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and made to have sexual relations with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17.

Andrew has consistently and firmly denied all allegations made against him.

