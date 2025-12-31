Royal family and Cabinet Office accused of ‘covering up’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor files

The royal family is being accused of pressuring the Cabinet Office to cover up a batch of government files relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Cabinet Office is facing accusations after they reportedly withdrew a batch of government files relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s publicly funded travel expenses, just before they were set to be released to the National Archives.

However, the documents had already been seen. The information had been released to the media in a press preview. They were expected to reveal new details about Andrew’s work as the UK’s trade envoy.

Now, there seems to have been a cover up…

Files on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly pulled by Cabinet Office

Journalists who saw the files before they were reportedly pulled say they appeared “unremarkable”.

However, they are said to have included key details, such as a 2005 Cabinet note showing that a rule change would require the Royal Travel Office to pay for Andrew’s trade trips. This would add £90,000 a year to its budget. The trips included visits to China, Russia, Southeast Asia, and Spain.

But in a sudden reversal, the Cabinet Office withdrew the files, claiming they had been included in error. As reported by The Guardian, a spokesperson cited it as an “administrative error.”

The retraction has raised eyebrows among campaigners. Graham Smith, CEO of the anti-monarchy group Republic, was blunt.

He accused the royal family of a ‘cover-up’ to protect their reputation.

Files detailing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s travel expenses were made private (Credit: Cover Images)

“The most likely reason for this attempt to stop disclosure is pressure from the palace,” he said. “The royals have sought to keep everything under wraps when it comes to Andrew. Not to protect him, but to protect themselves.”

Smith also argued that the routine withholding of royal-related records under the Public Records Act is undemocratic.

Royal Insider contacted Buckingham Palace and the Cabinet Office for comment.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “All records are managed in line with the requirements of the Public Records Act. Any release is subject to an extensive review process, including engaging expert stakeholders.”

The representative also noted that, as a matter of routine and under the terms of the Public Records Act and the Freedom of Information Act, redactions are made to government documents in the National Archives before being released to the public.

They also highlighted that because of this, no list should be considered final until it is released to the public.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

This is the latest in a long list of controversies involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to reports, Metropolitan Police firearms officers visited Royal Lodge on November 19 and requested that Andrew surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate. The certificate was handed over voluntarily.

“On Wednesday, November 19, firearms licensing officers attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his 60s voluntarily surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate,” a Met spokesperson confirmed to The Sun. “The certificate was surrendered. We will not be commenting any further at this stage.”

The royal family have been accused of ordering the files to be privated (Credit: Cover Images)

A royal insider reportedly described the move as “a real blow” to Andrew, who has long been a fixture at royal shooting parties and an avid huntsman.

While the exact reason for the licence surrender remains unclear, the timing is notable. It came just weeks after reports that King Charles had begun formal proceedings to remove Andrew’s royal titles.

The accusations against Andrew

That decision followed renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In October, a leaked 2011 email appeared to contradict Andrew’s infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, in which he claimed to have cut ties with Epstein in December 2010. In the newly surfaced email, allegedly sent from Andrew to Epstein, the royal reportedly wrote, “We’ll play some more soon.”

The latest development is just one in a long line of scandals linked to the former duke.

The former prince was accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual assault on three occasions when she was 17, whilst being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew vehemently denies these allegations.

