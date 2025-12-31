Prince William and Princess Kate unveil ‘never seen before’ photo highlights of 2025

Prince William and Princess Kate have marked the end of the year by sharing an “unseen” album of their 2025 highlights.

“Some unseen favourites from 2025,” the caption read.

In April, the couple visited the Isle of Mull to celebrate their wedding anniversary (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate Middleton release unseen photos from 2025

The album opens with a solemn image from January, showing William and Kate lighting candles on Holocaust Memorial Day.

In a touching full-circle moment, a different photo from this year’s memorial shows Kate embracing two Holocaust survivors she photographed in 2020. William later revealed that this year, they began introducing Prince George to those difficult conversations at home.

In February, Kate is seen speaking with an inmate at HMP Styal, highlighting the challenges faced by incarcerated mothers. The Princess visited the Mother and Baby Unit to advocate for strong maternal-child bonds, even in custody.

March captures Kate back in military green at the St Patrick’s Day Parade, meeting Irish Guardsmen and their families.

In April, the royal couple are photographed on the Isles of Mull and Iona. The visit celebrated Scotland’s rural communities and marked their 14th wedding anniversary.

The rugged beauty of the Inner Hebrides served as a nostalgic backdrop for the couple, who met while studying at the University of St Andrews in Fife. “Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories,” William said in the past.

By spring, Prince George was taking a visible step into public life. In May, he joined his parents at a VE Day tea at Buckingham Palace.

The future king was photographed chatting with WWII veterans in what HELLO!‘s royal reporter Emily Nash described as a “big moment for him.”

“This was the first sign of George taking on future duties,” royal commentator Russell Myers told PEOPLE. According to insiders, he was “very engaged” and asked thoughtful questions.

Trooping the Colour iin June was a major highlight (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews)

Royal family in 2025

In June, Trooping the Colour was the highlight. In the snap, a grinning William donning a beefeater hat stands beside King Charles and Princess Anne.

July shifts the spotlight to Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales is seen beaming as she awarded men’s singles champion Jannik Sinner the trophy. This year’s Wimbledon was particularly notable, as Princess Charlotte joined her mother at the event.

Kate awarded the men’s singles champion at Wimbledon in July (Credit: Chryslene Caillaud/PsnewZ/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

In August, Kate returned to her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The photo also shows her engaging with families, as she launched a series of animated films to promote early development. Kate called early childhood support a “sacred opportunity to transform our societies.”

US state visit

Elsewhere, September features a striking image of the Waleses greeting Marine One as it lands at Windsor Castle during U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit. The photo shows the couple stepping into senior diplomatic roles with poise.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took centre stage in Septemer for Donald Trump’s state visit (Credit: Cover Images)

The October entry highlights William’s solo meeting with Estonian President Alar Kari. The duo reportedly discussed international cooperation in digital innovation, security, and culture.

Meanwhile, November brings a change in tone with a lively photo of William playing beach volleyball in Brazil ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Finally, December closes the album with William enjoying a Christmas party with the Welsh Guards. The photo captures the Prince laughing over a pint, his tie loosened, surrounded by young servicemen.

The intimate look into the royal couple’s year was met with enthusiasm from followers. “Love, love these pictures,” one fan commented. “Thank you for all your hard work this year,” another gushed.

