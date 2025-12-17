Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘moving to Sandringham farmhouse’ as Royal Lodge eviction approaches

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new Sandringham home has seemingly been revealed – and it needs some major renovations before he can move in.

The disgraced royal, 65, will be on the move in 2026 after being handed his eviction notice by the king recently.

Andrew is on the move (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new home in Sandringham revealed

After being stripped of his royal titles amid scrutiny over his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well as sexual assault allegations against him, which he has always denied, it was also announced that Andrew was to leave the Royal Lodge.

It’s unknown when he will leave, though it’s been reported that it could be as late as October 2026.

Though unconfirmed, it’s been largely accepted that he will be moving to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk when he eventually vacates the Royal Lodge.

Now, his new Sandringham home has reportedly been revealed.

The disgraced royal is believed to be moving into a farmhouse property at Sandringham called Marsh Farm.

Renovations have reportedly begun on the property ahead of Andrew’s move.

Marsh Farm is approximately seven miles away from the main Sandringham House. It’s been claimed that a no-fly zone over Sandringham has been extended to include the property.

Andrew is moving to Sandringham (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor moving to Marsh Farm, Sandringham?

The property, which is said to be much smaller than Royal Lodge, reportedly needs its reception room and kitchen renovated before Andrew can move in.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Andrew has been told he is off to Marsh Farm. It needs an awful lot of work to be done before it’s habitable. It means we could be waiting a long time before he ever leaves Royal Lodge.”

The outlet has also reported that Andrew’s belongings have already been packed up and put into storage ahead of the move.

Reps for Buckingham Palace and Andrew’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Andrew was out last week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s first public appearance

The news comes just days after Andrew was seen out in public for the first time since he had his titles stripped.

The former Duke of York joined ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for the christening of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s youngest daughter, Athena.

The service was held on Friday, December 12, at Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, according to reports.

Guests included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, singer James Blunt, and European royalty, including Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark, who is one of Athena’s godparents.

Athena was born back in January.

According to The Telegraph, Andrew arrived discreetly at the service via a black Range Rover. He reportedly entered the venue via side entrance. The former duke also wasn’t included in any official photographs and avoided the press entirely.

