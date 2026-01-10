Prince William urged to ‘dispense’ of royal residences when he’s king

Prince William is widely expected to put his own stamp on the monarchy when his time comes to be king. But according to royal experts, one particular shake-up will not just be a choice, it will be unavoidable.

After a turbulent year for the royal family, marked by renewed attention on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and awkward questions over his taxpayer-subsidised stay at Royal Lodge, pressure is mounting for real, visible change. And high on the list is the sprawling royal property portfolio, much of which critics say simply cannot be justified anymore.

Among commentators, there is growing agreement that slimming down the number of royal residences would send a powerful signal about a modern monarchy.

Royal experts have argued that Prince William will need to address the royal family’s property portfolio when he becomes king (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince William must make ‘change’ to royal houses once he becomes king

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has been particularly forthright on the issue. Writing in The i Paper, she argued that William will not be able to sidestep the question of royal real estate.

“Something that is beyond question, to my mind, is the need to dispense with the vast property portfolio that William will inherit,” Bond wrote. “Nobody needs so many houses, castles and palaces. And it is particularly offensive when juxtaposed with William’s campaign to end homelessness.”

Although there were positive moments for the royals in 2025, the shadow cast by Andrew’s situation has dominated coverage.

The revelation that he had been paying only a ‘peppercorn’ rent for his 30-room Windsor property prompted a Commons committee to scrutinise how the Crown Estate manages royal homes.

In evidence submitted to MPs, the Crown Estate said: “Our initial assessment is that… Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be owed any compensation for early surrender of the lease… once dilapidations are taken into account.”

Andrew has now given notice to leave Royal Lodge by October 30, 2026. Had end-of-tenancy repairs not been required, he could have received close to £500,000 in compensation, but that outcome now looks unlikely.

Even though Prince William and Princess Kate were confirmed to be paying full market rent for their own home, Forest Lodge, the wider optics of royal property use remain deeply uncomfortable.

Bond insists this is something William will have to tackle directly. “He will have to jettison or re-purpose these buildings,” she wrote. “Careful modernisation of the monarchy stands every chance of making William a highly effective king for the 21st century.”

The Prince of Wales is heir to the throne (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William as king

Interestingly, William himself appears to be on the same page.

During an October 2025 episode of The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV, the Prince of Wales spoke openly with host Eugene Levy while exploring Windsor Castle, offering a rare glimpse into how he views his future role.

Asked about tradition, William did not shy away from the tension it creates. “Tradition has a huge part in all of this,” he said. “But there are also points where you look at tradition and go, is that still fit for purpose today?”

Later, chatting over drinks in a pub, he was even clearer about his intentions.

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good, and I embrace that. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen,” he said.

It is a vision of a monarchy that is leaner, more focused, and less weighed down by excess. And while William may not dwell constantly on becoming king, he made it clear that leadership is not something he fears.

The future king said: “I take my roles and my responsibilities seriously. But you don’t feel they own you. You have to own them.”

