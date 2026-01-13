King Charles abdicate rumours dismissed as monarch’s ‘true feelings’ revealed

Whispers about King Charles stepping aside may keep doing the rounds, but according to a royal commentator, he won’t abdicate despite his recent health challenges.

The king, now 77, ascended the throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. At 73, he made history as the oldest new monarch the UK had ever seen. Since then, questions about his stamina and succession have followed closely, especially after his cancer diagnosis was made public in early 2024.

His heir, William, Prince of Wales, stepped up noticeably while both his father and his wife, Princess Catherine, underwent cancer treatment in 2024. Even so, it did not take long for Charles to return to public duties, determined to juggle treatment alongside the job he waited a lifetime to do.

The king became monarch in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles ‘unlikely’ to abdicate

King Charles has not abdicated. Still, speculation has lingered, largely fuelled by his cancer journey and reduced schedule at various points.

In reality, the king continues to carry out both UK engagements and overseas commitments while undergoing treatment. Towards the end of 2025, he even shared the “good news” that his treatment could be “reduced in the new year”.

King Charles is most likely to do all he can to continue serving, dedicating himself to duty.

Looking ahead, 2026 already appears packed, with reports suggesting a possible trip to the United States alongside the usual major royal events.

Despite everything, there is little sign Charles has entertained the idea of stepping down. Queen Camilla has previously revealed that the king refused to slow down even while undergoing treatment.

A royal commentator has echoed that view, saying Charles is following the example set by his late mother.

Queen Elizabeth II, after all, reigned for more than 70 years, becoming the longest-serving monarch in British history.

King Charles is “dedicating himself to duty” just like his late mother did, according to a royal commentator (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Dedicating himself to duty’

Speaking previously to Fox News, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich said Prince William and Princess Catherine have been “readying to assume leadership roles” as part of their preparation for eventually becoming king and queen.

However, it seems this is simply sensible planning, not a signal that Charles is preparing to walk away.

Fordwich pointed to the shadow still cast by the abdication of Edward VIII, who stepped aside in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, triggering what is often described as a constitutional crisis.

The marriage was reportedly opposed by the Church of England, the UK government and royal advisers.

Edward’s decision to step down saw his younger brother George VI take the throne. George VI was the father of Queen Elizabeth II and the grandfather of King Charles.

According to Fordwich, that history matters deeply to the current monarch.

She said: “Given his mother’s values, King Charles is most likely to do all he can to continue serving, dedicating himself to duty.”

William is the heir to the throne (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William’s future as king

Prince William remains first in line to the throne and has already spoken openly about the “change” he hopes to bring to the monarchy one day.

In an interview with Eugene Levy on Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, William said: “I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good, and I embrace that and I enjoy that change.

“I don’t fear it. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen.”

For now, though, all signs point to King Charles remaining firmly on the throne, continuing to work through his illness and leaning on the same sense of duty that defined his mother’s reign.

