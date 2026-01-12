King Charles could extend ‘thoughtful invite’ to Harry and Meghan to ‘welcome them back to the UK’

King Charles could be preparing to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to an insider following the latest developments surrounding the royal family and the Sussexes.

Speculation has been growing about a possible UK visit by the couple. With security discussions reportedly moving in their favour, attention has now turned to where Harry and Meghan might stay and what that could signal for family relations.

The Sussexes are expected to visit the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles could ‘invite Harry and Meghan to Highgrove’

According to reports, King Charles may invite Harry and Meghan to stay at Highgrove House. The Gloucestershire residence is described as “ultra-secure” and is said to be under consideration should the Sussexes travel to Britain.

Reports claim that the Duchess of Sussex might join her husband at an event to count down to Harry’s Invictus Games returning to the UK next summer.

At the same time, rumours continue to circulate that Prince Harry could invite the king to open the 2027 Invictus Games.

Discussions around taxpayer-funded security for the Sussexes in the UK have been ongoing for months.

When he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020, Harry’s automatic right to taxpayer-funded security was removed. It was changed to a case-by-case process instead. Harry appealed the decision, saying he couldn’t bring his family safely to the UK without full security.

According to reports, Harry’s security is being reviewed again. Insiders have already claimed that protection is now expected to be approved later this month.

King Charles could extend an olive branch to Harry and Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Against that backdrop, the king may be looking at ways to make the couple feel more comfortable during any visit. An invitation to Highgrove would be one such gesture.

A source told the Daily Mail that the King’s Cotswolds home “is a relatively short distance down the M5 from Birmingham,” making it a convenient base for summer engagements.

Highgrove is said to be protected by a 24-hour armed police presence. The estate reportedly also operates under a no-fly zone. In addition, the 18th century property is said to include a steel lined panic room.

These measures are believed to address long-standing concerns expressed by Harry and Meghan about their safety while in the UK.

However, the source added that while Highgrove could work for a July visit: “The Sussexes need to stay in a hotel in the city during the Games in 2027.”

Prince Harry’s ‘hopes’ for King Charles

Meanwhile, insiders have also shared fresh insight into Harry’s reported hopes for his father’s involvement in the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry, is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel, both serving and veterans.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider claimed Harry is keen to “fulfil a dream” by involving the king directly.

“Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus, and he wants him to open the games alongside him,” the source said. “Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side.

“It is appropriate because Invictus is returning to the UK for the first time since 2014, and given Charles is Head of the Armed Forces. Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony. The games represent a cause close to both’s hearts.”

Whether these hopes translate into a public reunion remains to be seen. For now, it seems the possibility of an invitation to Highgrove is being viewed as a potential step forward.

