King Charles shares heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 100th birthday

King Charles has released a deeply personal video message to mark what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday, offering a touching glimpse into how he continues to honour his late mother while reflecting on her enduring legacy.

The late monarch was born on April 21, 1926. She died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

Speaking on the milestone day, the king addressed the nation with warm words about his “darling Mama”. He also acknowledged that he believes she would have found aspects of today’s world “troubling”.

The king marked what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday (Credit: YouTube / The Royal Family)

King Charles delivers moving message for Queen Elizabeth II milestone

The king said: “Today, as we mark what would have been my beloved mother’s 100th birthday, my family and I pause to reflect on the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all.

“Queen Elizabeth’s ‘promise with destiny kept’ shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond.

“Her near-century was one of remarkable change. And yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served.”

He went on to note that millions will “remember her for moments of national significance”.

He continued: “Many others for a fleeting personal encounter, a smile, a kind word that lifted spirits…. or for that marvellous twinkle of the eye when sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear in the final months of her life.”

Queen Elizabeth II would have turned 100 on April 21 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘God bless you, darling Mama’

Reflecting on the present day, the king added: “Much about the times we now live in I suspect may have troubled her deeply. But I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon.

“For as a young Princess Elizabeth put it in her first ever public broadcast, aged just 14, we can each play our part ‘to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place’. It is a belief which I share, with all my heart.”

King Charles then concluded his speech by urging people to take inspiration from her life. He encouraged others to “follow this example as we make today not the marking of a milestone felt by absence but the celebration of a life well-lived, and a legacy of hope, as we strive together towards a ‘better, happier tomorrow'”.

He added: “In this, I renew my own solemn pledge of duty and service to you all. God bless you, darling Mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended an exhibition showcasing his late mother’s style (Credit: Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Charles and Camilla step out for special Queen Elizabeth II exhibition

On Monday evening, King Charles and Queen Camilla also paid tribute in person, stepping out in honour of the late queen.

God bless you, darling Mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers.

The pair attended a special viewing of “Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style”.

It is the largest exhibition of the late monarch’s fashion ever staged, featuring more than 200 items of clothing and accessories spanning every decade of her life.

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The exhibition is available to visit now and will run until October 18, 2026, at The King’s Gallery in London.

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