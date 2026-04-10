King Charles to mark late Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday in ‘poignant address to nation’

King Charles is reportedly preparing a heartfelt public tribute to mark what would have been a truly historic birthday milestone for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96 at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle.

April 21 this year would have marked her 100th birthday, and plans are said to be in motion to honour the occasion in a way that reflects both her legacy and lasting impact.

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King Charles will reportedly address the nation on what would have been her 100th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles set to address nation for Queen Elizabeth II centenary

The Mirror reports that King Charles, alongside Queen Camilla, is also expected to host a special reception at Buckingham Palace. The event will welcome representatives from organisations and charities closely associated with the late monarch.

Senior royals are said to be among those attending, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne.

It is both the king and queen’s sincere wish that the commemorations honour the late queen’s profound devotion to service

Sources suggest the king’s tribute will focus on celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary achievements and lifelong sense of duty.

The address is expected to feature a video montage capturing defining moments from her life, including her wartime service, royal tours and engagements, and her platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.

On April 21, King Charles’ tribute will be broadcast to the nation and the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘A cause for celebration’

An insider shared: “The 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II birth will not only be a poignant moment of reflection for His Majesty, it will be a cause for celebration of an incredible life well lived and a life dedicated to duty and to her country.

“It is both the king and queen’s sincere wish that the commemorations honour the late queen’s profound devotion to service and celebrate how much she was respected and admired around the world.”

They added: “The tone will not be somber, but rather a celebration and a chance for people across our four nations and the Commonwealth to come together and reflect on an amazing life and legacy of our late queen.”

Alongside the central tribute, further engagements are expected to take place to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable 70-year reign.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

A new memorial will reportedly include the queen and Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

National memorial to Queen Elizabeth II

Meanwhile, a national memorial honouring Queen Elizabeth II is set to be built in St James’s Park. It recently secured planning permission.

The statue will stand at Marlborough Gate, the entrance to the park.

It will be accompanied by a tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II’s bold outfit choice at Charles and Camilla’s wedding sparked bizarre Diana theory

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