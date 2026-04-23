Prince William and Kate release adorable photo of Prince Louis to mark his eighth birthday

An adorable new photo has been released to celebrate Prince Louis marking his eighth birthday today, and royal fans cannot get enough of it.

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales marks his birthday on April 23, and the occasion has been marked in the sweetest way.

Shared across Prince William and Princess Catherine’s social media accounts, the latest snap of Louis has quickly sent fans into a frenzy.

Prince Louis is celebrating his eighth birthday today (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Birthday photo released of Prince Louis

In the charming image, Louis stands confidently with his arms folded, flashing a bright smile straight at the camera. Dressed in a blue knit half-zip jumper, the young royal looks every bit the growing boy.

The heartwarming photograph was taken by photographer Matt Porteous. You can see it here.

The accompanying caption kept things simple: “Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today!”

It did not take long for fans to flood the comments, many stunned at just how quickly Louis is growing up. One person wrote: “Happy birthday Louis – more and more like big brother,” referencing Prince George.

Another shared their excitement, adding: “AWHHH HE LOOKS SOOO GROWN UP NOWW.” [Sic]

A third chimed in: “Aww… growing up fast, little Louis.”

Another said: “For a moment I thought it was George!!”

Kate and William try to give their children as much of a normal upbringing as possible (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate’s life with their children

Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018, making him the youngest of the Wales children. He is little brother to Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10.

Charlotte is also gearing up for her own milestone, with her 11th birthday set for May 2.

Although the children are regularly seen at major royal gatherings, the Prince and Princess of Wales are known for keeping their home life as grounded as possible. Reports suggest the couple are keen for their children to enjoy a more normal upbringing, despite life in the spotlight.

Aww… growing up fast, little Louis.

The Prince of Wales has also offered a rare glimpse into their family dynamic at home in Windsor. By his own account, the Wales household is one where communication is key, with open and honest conversations encouraged.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1 in February, Prince William was asked whether his children feel comfortable sharing their emotions.

Prince William gives insight into family life

He said: “Yes, sometimes too much. I get all the details, which I love. It’s amazing. Being able to understand it, have time with it, decipher it, sometimes.

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“You feel a sense that you need to fix it for everyone and that I find quite difficult. I have to remind myself that you don’t need to fix everything but you need to listen and it’s important to be ok with those feelings and comments.”

Fans have already begun sharing their birthday wishes for Louis, with many commenting on how quickly time is flying. Share yours on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.