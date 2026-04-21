Queen Camilla was said to have quietly intervened during an emotional day for the royal family, as Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

George, 12, and Charlotte, 10, joined senior royals at the state funeral on September 19, 2022, where their composure was widely praised.

But, like any young siblings, the pair were also reported to have had a brief moment of tension during the historic occasion.

Despite behaving impeccably throughout the sombre service, one small exchange between the siblings was picked up on camera. According to a lip reader, it prompted a swift response from Camilla, who appeared to address the Princess of Wales.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral (Credit: RUT)

George and Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The moment is believed to have taken place outside Westminster Abbey following the service.

The Duchess of Sussex, the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, the Duchess of Edinburgh, along with George and Charlotte, were seen standing together.

Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a small disagreement. Look at the Queen Consort, Camilla.

It was then that George reportedly gave his younger sister a playful pinch.

Charlotte appeared to react instantly, turning around to say “ouch” before shooting her brother a look.

Queen Camilla reportedly made a comment to Kate over Charlotte and George (Credit: RUT)

Camilla steps in during tense moment

Footage from the day appeared to show Camilla pointing and turning to gesture towards Kate, who was standing just behind her.

According to the Daily Star, lip reader Jeremy Freeman later analysed the brief exchange.

He claimed Camilla cut short the children’s bickering before turning to Kate with a frown.

She was said to have instructed her simply: “Take her.”

The clip quickly caught the attention of royal watchers online.

One viewer commented: “Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a small disagreement. Look at the Queen Consort, Camilla.”

Another added: “What did Charlotte say when she turned back around? Was it wow? Oww?”

However, not everyone was impressed with Camilla.

“Did you see Camilla berate Catherine re Charlotte at the Wellington Arch? Terrible,” one wrote.

Did Princess Charlotte cry at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

While the young royals remained composed throughout the day, some viewers believed Princess Charlotte became emotional during the service.

A photo showed Charlotte wiping her eye, which led to speculation she may have been crying.

However, this was never confirmed. Reports at the time suggested she may simply have had something in her eye.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, aged 96, with her state funeral held on September 19 following a period of national mourning.

Following the late monarch’s death, Charles and Camilla became king and queen consort, before Camilla was formally known as Queen Camilla after the coronation in 2023.

Read more: Prince William and Princess Kate warned of ‘crying shame’ they could face when they’re king and queen

What did you make of George and Charlotte’s appearance at the funeral? Share your thoughts by commenting on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.