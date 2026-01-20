How Duchess Sophie ‘comforted’ Prince George at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, quietly stole hearts during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022 after stepping in to comfort a young Prince George at a deeply emotional moment.

The touching exchange, which left many royal fans in tears, showed Sophie gently reassuring the nine-year-old prince outside Westminster Abbey. As she marks her 61st birthday today (January 20), the moment has once again come into focus.

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was held on September 19, 2022, following her death on September 8. Watched by millions around the world, the historic service was filled with emotion for both the nation and the royal family.

During proceedings outside Westminster Abbey, Sophie was seen offering comfort to Prince George as the queen’s coffin was placed back on the state gun carriage ahead of its final journey.

Duchess Sophie comforts Prince George at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The late queen’s funeral service brought together world leaders, including then-Prime Minister Liz Truss, then-US President Joe Biden and senior political figures from across the globe.

But it was the royal family who drew the closest attention, with cameras capturing every glance and gesture.

One small but powerful moment stood out. As the royals waited outside the Abbey, Sophie placed a reassuring arm around George, offering comfort at a time of immense grief. The moment was shared widely on X, with many praising Sophie’s warmth and compassion. You can see the moment here.

‘That’s made me cry again!’

Royal fans were quick to react online, many admitting the scene brought them to tears while others praised Sophie for her steady presence throughout the funeral.

“Sophie Wessex is just glorious and hugely understated,” one fan commented.

“Sophie is just the sweetest kindest lady. Her strength this week, including her visible grief and upset, has made me love her more,” another said.

“The dear, dear Sophie has been such an angel throughout, she is really a bright star in the monarchy,” a third wrote.

“A mother is always a mother. Be it her own kids or others. I am so glad that we are seeing more of Sophie these days,” another added.

“Love Sophie she’s so nurturing and I’m sure little Prince George appreciated that comforting arm,” a fifth tweeted.

“That’s made me cry again!” another wrote.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the queen’s funeral

Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte’s appearances at the funeral also sparked strong reactions at the time.

Some questioned whether the young royals were too young to attend, particularly as they walked behind Her Majesty’s coffin during the procession.

“I’m sure all will go smoothly for the #Queen’s final journey… but I bet I’m not the only person who doesn’t think it’s wise to send a 7-year-old (let alone a 9-year-old) to walk behind a coffin. Too young,” one fan wrote on X.

Others, however, found the sight incredibly moving.

“Seeing Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Westminster brought tears to my eyes,” one person said.

“Yep, now I’m crying. Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Huge respect,” another added.

