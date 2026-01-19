Duchess Sophie ’emotional’ after being given royal title by King Charles

Duchess Sophie has previously spoken frankly about the weight of history that came with becoming Duchess of Edinburgh, a title once held by her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, and why the moment meant far more than a simple change of name.

The royal, who celebrates her 61st birthday on January 20, was known for many years as the Countess of Wessex. When King Charles granted the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh titles to Prince Edward and Sophie, she admitted it stirred up powerful emotions.

“It was quite an emotional thing to sort of step into her shoes,” Sophie told The Mirror last year. “It felt like quite a big moment.”

Duchess Sophie revealed that stepping into the role of Duchess of Edinburgh was an emotional experience (Credit: Cover Images)

Duchess Sophie reflects getting title from King Charles

Sophie became the Duchess of Edinburgh in 2023, after her husband Prince Edward was officially granted the Duke of Edinburgh title.

It is a role with deep royal roots. Queen Elizabeth II herself held the Duchess of Edinburgh title between 1947 and 1952, before she ascended the throne.

“Not as many of the population alive today will remember,” Sophie explained. “But the queen was the Duchess of Edinburgh for the first few years when she and my father-in-law first married.”

While Sophie admitted, with a smile, that she “quite liked” being the Countess of Wessex, she was clear that the new title carries its own sense of responsibility and legacy.

She also stressed that her and Edward’s work remains centred on “supporting the king”, often away from the glare of public attention, allowing them to focus on causes close to their hearts.

Frequently described by royal commentators as the royal family’s “secret weapon” thanks to her tireless charity work and quiet authority, Sophie also addressed the nickname.

“I like to fly under the radar. It’s all very well being a secret weapon. But if no one knows, maybe it’s too secret,” she said.

Laughing, she added that with fewer working royals, she is becoming “less secretive” by default.

The late queen previously held the Duchess of Edinburgh title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess Sophie’s Bosnia visit and powerful message

Sophie’s comments came during a three-day visit to Bosnia, marking the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide, in which more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed during the Bosnian War in 1995.

During the trip, the duchess delivered a speech on behalf of King Charles at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre.

“Three decades on, it is ever more important to remember all those who suffered, and to redouble our efforts to ensure a peaceful, stable future for all the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” she said.

She also met survivors and grieving mothers of Srebrenica, laying flowers at the memorial cemetery and listening to their stories.

The visit forms part of Sophie’s wider work supporting women affected by conflict. In recent years, she has travelled to countries including Iraq, Chad and Ukraine, speaking out for survivors of sexual violence and promoting peacebuilding.

“It can take its toll on emotions, that’s for sure,” she admitted.

But Sophie said these experiences only reinforce her resolve: “I have absolute faith in the women of the world. It’s so often the women on the ground who are the ones that are starting [to] make the difference.”

Read more: King Charles’ powerful new statement to Ukraine amid ‘time of great anguish’

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by commenting on our Entertainment Daily Facebook page.