Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie unveil playful Christmas card for 2025

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s 2025 Christmas card has been unveiled.

Following a busy year for the couple, their festive card features stunning photos from their travels. The card also included a sweet personal touch from their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

You can take a look at it here.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have released their 2025 Christmas card (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s Christmas card

The front of the card features one photo of Duchess Sophie and another of Prince Edward. They were both taken during the couple’s September visit to Japan.

An explanatory note reads: “Above: Sophie taking the high road and Edward taking the slightly wobbly one!”

Inside, there is a further photo of the duke and duchess together. This one is labelled: “Inside: sizing up each other at the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena, Tokyo.”

Opposite this is a printed message, reading: “Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The card is then hand-signed by the family of four: “Sophie x, Edward, Louise & James.”

The card is also signed by Lady Louise Windsor and James Earl of Wessex (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Royal family’s Christmas cards for 2025

Many of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s royal relatives have also released Christmas cards this year, as per royal custom.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were the first to kick off the tradition, selecting a photo of them taken during their trip to Rome earlier this year for their Christmas card.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ card features an adorable photo of them both cuddling with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven. Many royal fans were particularly charmed by little Louis’ toothless grin.

Sophie taking the high road and Edward taking the slightly wobbly one!

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a family photo from the US. It showed the couple with their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

Read more: Strictly’s ‘blunder’ over Duchess Sophie as Queen Camilla shares message

Meghan shared the photo to her Instagram and wrote: “Happy Holidays! From our family to yours.”

Meanwhile, Princess Anne also shared hers and husband Sir Timothy Laurence’s Christmas card. It read: “With Best Wishes for a Happy and Peaceful Christmas and New Year from Anne and Tim.”

Many fans loved that Anne didn’t use her royal title in the card, with one person saying on X: “No need to blow the trumpet with the princess title and yet impactful. I like it!”

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.