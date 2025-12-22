Strictly’s ‘blunder’ over Duchess Sophie as Queen Camilla shares message

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, issued a touching message during the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 final.

However, it seems the show may have made a small mishap.

On Saturday (December 20), Duchess Sophie, 60, appeared in a pre-recorded message.

In the message, she paid special tribute to Ellie Goldstein, the first contestant with Down syndrome to take part in the competition.

Sophie was identified as Sophie Wessex, a name she no longer uses (Credit: BBC)

Duchess Sophie appears on Strictly Come Dancing

“I’m patron of MENCAP, and Ellie is one of our amazing supporters,” the duchess said. “She has dispelled quite a number of perceptions of people with learning disabilities.”

Ellie, a model and disability rights advocate, made it to week six of the competition.

However, while Sophie’s message itself was widely praised, viewers were quick to notice that the on-screen caption identifying the royal appeared to contain an error.

Sophie was introduced as “Sophie Wessex, HRH Duchess of Edinburgh”. However, she no longer uses her Wessex title.

Sophie married Prince Edward in 1999, becoming the Countess of Wessex.

Sophie praised Ellie on Strictly (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

For over two decades, she was known as “Sophie Wessex” in public and press coverage.

However, when Edward was granted the title of Duke of Edinburgh by King Charles in March 2023, Sophie assumed her new title as the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Royal watchers were quick to notice the inconsistency, with some taking to social media to point it out.

“She isn’t called Sophie Wessex anymore!” One fan tweeted alongside a facepalm emoji.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla wrote a heartfelt letter to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla’s letter to Strictly hosts Tess and Claudia

Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie wasn’t the only royal to make an appearance.

Queen Camilla also contributed to the finale with a personal letter addressed to Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. The hosting duo announced earlier this year that they would be stepping down as hosts at the end of the 2025 season.

The letter was read aloud live by judge Craig Revel Horwood. It was a touching tribute to the presenters and their lasting impact on the show.

“Dear Tess and Claudia, as you prepare to take your final twirl, I just want to say thank you on behalf of the millions who watch you each week,” Camilla wrote.

‘Do promise us one thing’

“I have often thought that Strictly is not so much a show about dancing as about friendships: the bonds forged, the struggles overcome and the joy shared in undertaking a joint endeavour. If that is true, then perhaps yours has been the greatest Strictly partnership of all.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say you have been utterly fab-u-lous.”

Camilla went on to thank the presenters for the “happiness” they have given viewers over the years.

“Do promise us one thing: Keeeeeeeep dancing,” she concluded.

The Strictly final saw former Lioness Karen Carney win the show with her professional partner Carlos Gu.

