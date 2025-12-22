Stephen Fry leaves Prince William in hysterics with joke at Royal Variety Performance

The Royal Variety Performance aired on ITV last night, and Stephen Fry couldn’t resist poking fun at Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the glitzy ceremony, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in November.

Stephen was one of the stars who performed on stage in front of the royal couple.

Stephen Fry appeared as Lady Bracknell at the Royal Variety Performance (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Fry teases Prince William at Royal Variety Performance

Taking to the stage in character as Lady Bracknell, who he played in the 2025 West End production of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, Stephen Fry performed a skit about theatre etiquette.

“You here, I grant, appear to be dressed correctly,” he told the audience.

“In dinner jackets – not tuxedos, this isn’t America – dinner jackets, which is the correct attire for events, dinners and popping along to watch Aston Villa… lose,” he added, in a cheeky dig to Prince William.

The camera then panned to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who shared a hearty laugh at the joke.

William and Kate appeared to enjoy Stephen Fry’s skit (Credit: ITV)

Prince William is of course a passionate supporter of Aston Villa football club. He has frequently been spotted attending their matches with his son, Prince George, with both of them looking immaculately turned out.

He previously shared the reason he started following the team as a youngster, explaining: “A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Fry previously served on the board of his own favourite club, Norwich City.

Princess Kate and Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance in November (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate at Royal Variety Performance

During the star-studded event, Princess Kate also shared a heartfelt moment with singer Jessie J, who was performing.

Jessie recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Kate, of course, shared her own cancer diagnosis last year. Earlier this year, she announced the wonderful news that she is now in remission.

Speaking to Kate, Jessie said: “I just had breast cancer. I just want to give you a hug, cancer really puts life into perspective.”

Read more: ‘True meaning’ behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card for 2025

Did you watch the Royal Variety Performance? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.