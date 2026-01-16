‘Sign’ Princess Charlotte is becoming ‘more independent’ from mum Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte is reportedly feeling more independent from her mother, Kate Middleton, according to an expert.

The middle child of Prince William and Princess Kate turns 11 in May. Along with brothers Prince George, 12 and Prince Louis, seven, Charlotte has become a beloved member of the royal family.

Charlotte’s newfound confidence was recently spotted by fans during the royal family’s annual Christmas Day walkabout.

Now, an expert has weighed in and proved young royal Charlotte‘s newfound confidence with a tell-tale sign.

Charlotte is Kate’s only daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Expert reveals big change for Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton

Over the years, Charlotte has made several public appearances with her famous family. The youngster was often snapped holding mum Kate’s hand while walking beside her. But Charlotte is now starting to drop this behaviour.

An example is the Christmas Day walk in December at Sandringham, when she was seen walking confidently by herself. And according to psychologist Dr. Patricia Britto, this could indicate a big change for Kate and her beloved daughter.

There’s more pressure, more people, and more sensory input.

“At this age, children naturally start to take small steps toward independence, not because they feel less close to a parent, but because they feel secure enough to explore,” Patricia told HELLO!.

The expert holds a Doctorate in Professional Educational, Child and Adolescent Psychology (DEdPsy) from the UCL Institute of Education.

Charlotte has started to become more independent it seems (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte ‘feels steady internally and capable of coping’

As HELLO! reports, the expert went on to note that when a child is “comfortable” to walk independently “in a busy, public setting” it can suggest they are both “regulated and confident”.

Patricia said that Charlotte’s body language in a public setting says a lot about her secure relationship with Kate as well as her confidence. She explained: “There’s more pressure, more people, and more sensory input.”

Patricia continued: “Walking calmly beside a parent rather than being guided can indicate a child feels steady internally and capable of coping, while still staying emotionally connected. And when we see this kind of behaviour across different outings, it points to a consistent pattern of growing confidence rather than a one-off moment.”

The psychologist also said Princess Catherine has played a key part in Charlotte becoming a confident little girl.

She added that the Princess of Wales is “staying close, attentive, and emotionally available”. She said while doing this, Kate still allows Charlotte to “take the lead”.

Read more: Kate Middleton shocks fans following behaviour at Windsor Castle despite royal status

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know