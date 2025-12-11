Princess Charlotte receives special handwritten letter as William and Kate thank young girl

Prince William and Princess Kate have taken to social media to thank a young girl for her handwritten letter to Charlotte.

Over the last few months there has been an increased focus on the children of Kate and William. And so, it’s not really surprising that other young kids are wanting to reach out to them.

And as December 9 marked the Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle, a young girl reached out to Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte has been given a handwritten letter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Charlotte gets adorable letter from young girl

Grace Barrett penned Princess Charlotte a letter ahead of her mum, Carly Barrett, and grandmother, Alison Madgin, receiving honours from the king.

Kate and William decided to share the letter to their followers on Instagram. They uploaded a snap of the letter, alongside a video of King Charles presenting an honour to Grace’s mother.

In the letter, Grace politely introduced herself and explained exactly why she was writing to Charlotte.

She said “My name is Grace Barrett. And I am 10-years-old. Just like you!

“I will be visiting you on December 9 with my mum, Carly Barrett, who is being awarded an MBE for her special work helping people affected with crime.

“My Nana, Alison Madgin, is also receiving a medal on the same day. I am really proud of them both and feel honoured to be going with them.”

The letter appeared to continue below, but the rest was not shown to the public.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales took the time to add their own thanks to Grace for her letter to their daughter.

They penned: “Thank you to Grace Barrett for her letter to Princess Charlotte about the brilliant work her mum and grandmother do.”

Not only does Kate and William’s acknowledgment of the letter keep in their theme of highlighting positive achievements but it also recognises the growing impact the younger royals have on the wider community.

William and Kate shared the letter written to Charlotte (Credit: Cover Images)

Why are Grace’s mother and grandmother being recognised?

Both women were recognised during Wednesday’s (December 9) investiture ceremony that took place at Windsor Castle with King Charles. The ceremony aims to recognise important work by people who have dedicated quite a lot of time and energy to the causes.

Grace’s mum, Carly, was awarded her MBE for her continued work supporting families who have been impacted by violent crime.

She and Alison both run Samantha’s Legacy, a charity that raises awareness of and works to prevent knife crime. It also has a strong emphasis on helping affected families, while also teaches young people about the dangers of knife crime.

The charity was set up after the tragic loss of Grace’s aunt, Samantha. Samantha was stabbed to death by a 15-year-old girl during a night out with her friends. And so, her mum and grandmother have worked hard to improve support for others affected by knife crime.

