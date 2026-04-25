Dogfather Graeme Hall on ‘sense of relief’ after he and new partner suffer heartbreaking triple loss

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly host Graeme Hall – aka the Dogfather – recently opened up about the heartbreaking loss of all three of his dogs in the space of 12 months.

Graeme – who is on screen in repeats of his Channel 5 show this weekend (April 25) – opened up in an interview last month.

Graeme Hall recently spoke about the loss of his three dogs (Credit: Channel 5)

Dogfather Graeme Hall on death of his three dogs

Graeme shared that he and his unnamed partner – who he met after his split from wife Elinor – lost their three dogs last year.

Speaking to Country Living back in March, the star shared his sadness after losing his three dogs last year. However, he said that the loss of Scooby, a boxer, Jonny, a fluffy, collie-sized dog, and Tish, a Patterdale terrier, did come with a “sense of relief”.

He shared: “Although my partner and I lost all three of our dogs last year, there was a sense of relief mixed in. They reached ripe old ages with health issues including doggy dementia, so towards the end we used to joke that we had one blind, one deaf and one daft as a brush. I can still say I have a Rottie and a springer, though, even if they are both guinea pigs, named after their dog-like colourings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graeme Hall ‘The Dogfather’ (@dogfather.graeme)

‘The hardest dog loss I have ever been through’

Graeme endured his biggest heartbreak, though, after the loss of Rottweiler Gordon. He developed incurable cancer, and Graeme had to make the crushing decision to put him to sleep.

“People say that dogs let you know when they’re ready to go and get to a point where they’ve given up. However, when Gordon got unwell with incurable cancer, it was different. He couldn’t balance or see and was falling over, banging into things and hurting himself. In the end, he was just staggering around the garden in circles. But rather than slowing down, it’s like Gordon was saying: ‘I’m alright, Dad; just give me a minute to shake this off.’

“We had to overrule him. He was fighting it and wanted to keep going, but we knew he couldn’t and was suffering. It was incredibly difficult and the hardest dog loss I have ever been through.”

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is on Channel 5 at 12.20pm on Saturday (April 25).

Read more: Dogfather Graeme Hall on conversation that changed the course of his life

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