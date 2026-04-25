I’m A Celebrity final in huge off-air drama: Ant McPartlin’s run-in with Jimmy Bullard; Adam Thomas flees studio; stars missing: security steps in

I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s live final delivered plenty of drama on screen, but it didn’t stop there. Once filming wrapped on Friday night (April 24), tensions spilled over behind the scenes, with fallouts, missing stars and even a confrontation involving Ant McPartlin.

From celebs skipping Unpacked to heated exchanges outside the studio, here’s what went down after the cameras stopped rolling.

Not all the celebs returned for Unpacked (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity’s controversial live final

The live final itself quickly turned chaotic as Jimmy Bullard and David Haye clashed with eventual winner Adam Thomas.

Jimmy opened up about why he quit the show when he did, before accusing the Waterloo Road actor of being “abusive, aggressive and intimidating” during his foul-mouthed outburst.

The row stemmed from a trial where Jimmy said “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here”, effectively ending the challenge and costing both himself and Adam their place. While Jimmy exited, Adam was later given another chance after his campmates agreed he should stay.

However, Ant was quick to shut down Jimmy’s claims that Adam had been “intimidating”.

“I was there,” he insisted, as Jimmy tried to get support from the other campmates.

After the show ended, Jimmy, David and Adam all disappeared from view and did not appear on spin-off show Unpacked.

Viewers were left worried about Adam, who looked visibly emotional after being targeted by Jimmy and David during the live broadcast, despite going on to win the series.

Jimmy wasn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Adam and brothers tense after the show

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail suggest the tension continued backstage.

Adam was seen looking uneasy alongside his brothers, Scott and Ryan, in the studio after filming wrapped.

While Scott and Ryan appeared deep in conversation, Adam stood apart, and was later pictured looking downcast as he left the studios and headed to a car.

Ant clashed with Jimmy (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy confronts Ant after I’m A Celebrity live final

Elsewhere, Jimmy was photographed confronting Ant outside the studio following the broadcast.

As Ant was being escorted out by security, Jimmy approached him, seemingly still unhappy over Ant’s comments defending Adam during the show.

Security appeared to step in as Jimmy tried to get his attention, while Ant seemed to laugh off the moment as he made his exit.

Dec was also seen speaking with Jimmy outside, while Jimmy and David were later spotted chatting together after their controversial appearances during the final.

All in all, the drama didn’t end when the credits rolled, with the aftermath proving just as eventful as the show itself.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity winner Adam Thomas shares statement following ‘disgusting’ live final attack

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is available to stream on ITVX now.

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