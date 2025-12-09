The semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing is days away and the song and dances have been revealed. So, lets have a look at everything we know.

Last weekend, Lewis Cope shockingly missed out on the semi-final as he went head-to-head with Amber Davies in the dance-off. But it’s just proof that nobody can predict what is going to happen this year.

But now that the dances for the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final have been revealed, some fans can’t help but be concerned about Balvinder once again.

The leaderboard is constantly changing (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Current Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard

There are now only four couples left in the dance competition, with each of them one step closer to lifting that glitter-ball trophy.

But as usual, the leaderboard is crucial to helping your favourite stars get through. And as we saw last weekend, just because they may be near the top, doesn’t mean they are safe. So make sure you vote.

Currently, Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin are at the top of the leaderboard, with their perfect score of 40 for the Charleston. However, they did find themselves in the dance-off with Lewis.

Behind them are both Balvinder and Julian and George and Alexis. Both couples scored the exact same score of 35. And both got an 8 from Craig but a 9 from all the others.

Balvinder impressed with her Viennese Waltz, while George wowed with his Argentine Tango.

At the bottom of the leaderboard is Karen and Carlos. But they aren’t behind by much. There is only one point separating her and the couples above, as she got a total of 34 for her Samba.

Strictly Come Dancing: Semi-final songs and dances

After winning the dance-off, Amber and Nikita will be pulling out all the stops for their Couples Choice this weekend. Their song is Fly Me To The Moon by Raye.

Then, as they have to perform two Strictly dances, their next one will be a Tango to the song Higher by Michael Buble.

Amber isn’t the only one dancing to Mr Buble, as Balvinder and Julian’s first dance is a Waltz to his hit song At This Moment.

When they return to the dance-floor, they will be performing a Salsa to a mix of Rhythm Is Gonna Get You and Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan.

Surprisingly, Karen and Carlos will be performing the same dances as Balvinder on Strictly – just the opposite way.

Their first dance will be a Salsa to Turn The Beat Around by Vicki Sue Robinson. And then a Waltz to One Moment In Time by Whitney Houston.

Finally, George and Alexis will be hoping to impress with a Charleston to We No Speak Americano by Yolanda Be Cool. Their second song with be a Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings.

Balvinder and Karen have the same dances (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Fans concerned about Balvinder and Karen ahead of Strictly semi-final

However, after the songs and dances were revealed, Strictly fans immediately took to the comments on Instagram to share their annoyance.

Noticing how both Balvinder and Karen will be performing the same dances for the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final, many are concerned that they will be directly put against each other.

One asked: “Sabotaging Bal again?” while another penned: “Why does this feel like you want the public to choose directly between Bal and Karen by giving them the exact same dances?”

A third commented: “Karen and Balvinder having the same dances when it was completely avoidable is certainly…interesting.”

“Why on earth in the semi-finals do two contestants have the exact same dances?” another asked.

“Giving Bal and Karen the exact same dances is very avoidable and is absolutely awful work” another angry fan penned.

A worried fan wrote: “Worried about Bal now that she has the exact same dances as Karen.”

The results will be revealed on Sunday (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

What time is Strictly on?

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night at 6.35pm. As usual, it airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. And this weekend’s show is a full 90-minute bumper episode.

A whole new leaderboard will take-over and the judges scores will contribute to the fan votes. So, make sure you are voting for who you want to see in the final.

The results will be revealed during Sunday night’s show, where two couples will compete in a dance-off. And there will be a new group dance performance from the pros.

It’s getting so close to the end, and we have no idea who is going to lift the trophy!

