Strictly Come Dancing: Amber Davies begs fans to ‘be kind’ after backlash over professional experience

Strictly star Amber Davies has clapped back at trolls who insist she doesn’t deserve her spot in this weekend’s semi-final – and she’s done it with trademark fire.

Amber and her partner, Nikita Kuzmin, are now one of just four couples left chasing a place in the grand final. It’s a huge moment for the pair, especially after finding themselves in last night’s dance-off against Lewis Cope and Katya Jones.

All four judges opted to save Amber and Nikita, bringing Lewis and Katya’s Strictly journey to an end. But while the panel’s decision was unanimous, the reaction online has been anything but.

But despite the pressure – and the online noise – Amber is making it clear she’s not going anywhere quietly.

Some viewers have taken to social media to question the result – and Amber has clearly seen enough. The West End favourite has now stepped in with a gentle but firm message to the trolls, urging everyone to remember there are real people behind the screens and to simply “be kind”.

Amber Davies has hit back at trolls after making it to the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 semi-final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amber Davies hits back at trolls

In an emotionally-charged message, the contestant – who’s position on the show has been criticised due to her profession as a West End leading lady – has reminded fans it is “just a television show”.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Amber said: “Guys, please… it really is just a television show. I wasn’t even supposed to be in the comp. You have no idea what we put our mind and body through for this experience.

“I’m really just trying my best with the opportunity that came to me. To anyone you has left a NICE comment thank you.”

Amber, who was drafted in to replace Dani Dyer just days before the series began, has since reshared her message on Instagram. She added: “The meanies are out to play. Please be kind.”

Amber and Nikita performed a Charleston during the Musicals Week quarter-final. They took on Sit Down (You’re Rockin’ the Boat) from Guys and Dolls.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all awarded them a 10, giving them a perfect score of 40. But when it came to the public vote, they fell drastically short.

The judges admitted they were “speechless” by the outcome. However, there has been a growing backlash against both Amber and Lewis for their professional dance experience.

Both competitors were brought it to Strictly Come Dancing at the last minute. But both have a background in dance. Lewis has also starred in the West End’s Billy Elliott and performed on Sky’s Got To Dance.

Amber and Nikita received a perfect 40 for their Musicals Weeks Charleston (Credit: BBC)

‘The public wants an amateur to win!’

Writing on X this weekend, one viewer said: “I don’t know why everyone’s so shocked. Yes Lewis and Amber are the best dancers but they were also over qualified, have both performed professionally in musicals and the public wants an amateur to win.”

Another added: “Shirley saying Karen was a novice when she isn’t, that the West End is calling Amber when she’s just finished one show & is into another! It’s a mockery this year!“

“‘Rubbish All three have dance experience, Lewis, Karen and Amber. Amber has been in west end shows,” another said.

However, others have thrown their support behind Amber.

One wrote: “Really not getting all the unnecessary hate for Amber right now on #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing – Are people jealous of her because of her background in Musicals or because she’s attractive etc? She came in at the very last minute and is fully embracing the SCD experience.”

Someone else said: “I just hope people leave Amber alone now and focus on the routines and the dance quality not who can dance or not especially so close to the final. She didn’t deserve to see those horrible comments.”

Amber and Nikita now head into this weekend’s semi-final alongside a seriously competitive line-up. They’ll be taking to the floor with Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, George Clarke and Alexis Warr, and Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon – a final four that promises one of the tightest showdowns of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday December 13. 2025.

