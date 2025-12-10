Inside George Clarke’s friendship with I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge as fans convinced the streamer will win Strictly

George Clarke is a fan-favourite on Strictly Come Dancing this year, and after his close friend Angry Ginge won I’m A Celebrity, viewers are convinced George will be next.

Angry Ginge and George Clarke both became famous in very similar ways. While George focussed on the TikTok creation of videos, Ginge went down the streaming avenue. But both got their fanbases around the same time. And because of that, they have actually spent quite a bit of time together.

When both were announced to be on the reality TV shows this year, there was a lot of people suggesting they weren’t famous enough. But Angry Ginge’s win proves that reality TV may be entering a new era – one for the social media stars.

The pair have supported each other over the years (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly fans predict a win for George Clarke

Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced George could take home the glitter-ball trophy. And they think Angry Ginge winning I’m A Celebrity is proof.

Ginge is the first social media influencer to win the show. And while some people tried to argue he isn’t a “real” celebrity, many have argued that he is – as celebrity status has changed over the years.

After Ginge’s win, fans are taking it as proof that this year is the social media influencers chance to shine. And that means George’s huge following could actually get him to win the dance show.

Taking to X, fans realised that this is a huge step for the world of social media personalities. And it could actually create a shift for future casting of reality shows – especially as Ant and Dec revealed this was the highest voted-for season in several years.

One fan wrote: “I need everyone who was putting in the energy online telling people to vote for Ginge to also do the same for George on Strictly. We could have a huge year for creators on our hands.”

Another penned: “Just want George to win Strictly now like Ginge won I’m A Celeb. It would be a real smack in the face to the people who say they aren’t famous enough to do these shows.”

“The concept of George Clarke winning Strictly and Angry Ginge winning I’m A Celeb. YouTubers and streamers are taking over,” a third praised.

Another penned: “The fact two streamers could win Strictly and I’m A Celebrity for the first time ever in the same year. Wow.”

George and Ginge have collaborated a few times (Credit: TikTok)

How do Angry Ginge and George know each other?

Over the last six years, George has continued to keep up his following, and has even managed to grow it. Nowadays, alongside his social media videos, George also co-hosts the Useless Hotline Podcast, with his fellow influencer pal Max Balegde.

On numerous occasions George Clarke and Angry Ginge have collaborated on videos, and even have been on trips together. And that’s because they have the same friendship circle.

While both George and Ginge were live on TikTok individually, they decided to call each other and have a catch-up. The clip was then posted on fan accounts with many gushing over their friendship.

Then, in another video, George was reacting to what viewers rate his friends – including Ginge, who was rated a 3/10. In the clip, George read comments out loud and said: “Ginge. That’s mean. That is so mean. I get no enjoyment out of that. That’s horrible. Stop clowning on my friends. That is mean.”

Then, a year ago, George and a few of his other social media friends headed on a trip to the North, where some took part in a charity football match. And Ginge took part in it too. In George’s own vlog of the day, and and Ginge met up at lunch, where they were messing around and teasing each other.

While Angry Ginge was in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, George Clarke had been sharing his support for his pal online. And when he won, George shared it on X, and commented: “Morgan [bleep]ing Burtwistle.”

So, it really could be the year for the social media stars. And it’s entirely possible that George could bring home the glitter-ball trophy.

A new era for reality TV indeed!

