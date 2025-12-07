Ant and Dec name new King of the Jungle as I’m A Celebrity fans thrilled: ‘So happy for him!’

We have a new King of the Jungle after I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec revealed the winner of this year’s series.

Tom Read Wilson, Shona McGarty and Angry Ginge were the last three battling it out for the jungle crown, after the trio reached the series finale.

And, after completing their last-ever Bushtucker Trial tonight (December 7) and having a sumptuous last supper, the vote was frozen.

Then, hosts Ant and Dec headed into camp to announce the person leaving in third place…

Ginge, Shona and Tom were the last three campmates standing (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity final – third placed star revealed

Ant and Dec – clad in head-to-toe black – headed into the I’m A Celebrity camp for the final time tonight to announce who the viewers had placed third in the show’s 2025 series.

Sadly for fans of EastEnders star Shona, she was the first person eliminated from the jungle tonight. She headed out of camp before both of the boys, meaning there would be another King of the Jungle – something some viewers were unimpressed with.

Shona will always be our Queen! (Credit: ITV)

‘Shona was robbed’

“What a surprise. Another man wins I’m A Celebrity. I would love to have seen Shona win, but as she’s third,” said one. “Thought Shona would win,” said a second. “Shona was robbed, all in for Tom now!” said a third.

“Shona has been failed by the viewers!” said another angry fan of the soap star. “Aww. Shona! My Queen regardless!” said another. “I Wanted Shona to win,” said another.

Tom and Ginge went head-to-head for King of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec announce winner of I’m A Celebrity

Tom and Ginge then headed up to speak to Ant and Dec in front of the rest of their camp co-stars.

Ruby Wax was back, Kelly Brook was also watching on, as was Aitch, Jack Osbourne and other stars including Shona, who’d just been eliminated.

After speaking to both of the boys, it was time for them to announce the winner.

To rapturous applause, they revealed that Ginge had been named the new King of the Jungle.

Ginge is our new King of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

King Ginge crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity

Fans were thrilled to see the gamer win the show.

One said: “Yessssss Ginge!!!” Another added: “Knew it from week one. So happy for Ginge.” A third commented: “Go on the Ginge! Top lad.” “Congratulations Ginge!” said another. “Honestly huge congratulations to Ginge. I’m very emotional,” said another.

“I just love Ginge being such a normal lad winning, living his best life,” another said of the I’m A Celebrity superfan. “Of course it’s Ginge!” another happy viewer declared.

The reigning King of the Jungle, McFly star Danny Jones, then handed over the crown to King Ginge. “Final word?” asked Ant and Dec. “Can’t think of one,” he said, to laughter from his campmates. “He missed a chance to shout ‘United!’ there,” one fan giggled.

Congrats, King Ginge!

Read more: ITV drops I’m A Celebrity… South Africa trailer as Ant and Dec declare: ‘We’re looking for a legend!’

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.