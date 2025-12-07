I’m A Celebrity fans poke fun at hosts Ant and Dec over their appearance in series finale

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec are clearly as sad about the end of the current series as the rest of us as they donned head-to-toe black, as if in mourning, to host tonight’s final.

Later on tonight (December 7), the presenters will name their King or Queen of the Jungle in tonight’s final – but as they await the crowning of this year’s champion, viewers have been busy on the Twitter hashtag.

In amongst the tweets revealing who they want to win the show, were a number of tweets about the show’s presenters, with the pair distracting viewers by wearing near-identical outfits.

Ant and Dec wore matching outfits to host tonight’s I’m A Celebrity final (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec turn heads on I’m A Celebrity final

Clearly mourning the end of the series, or the loss of Aitch last night, Ant and Dec wore head-to-toe black on the show tonight.

Appearing on the I’m A Celebrity bridge at the top of the show, Ant and Dec both wore dark trousers and very similar dark shirts.

This, of course, prompted viewers to comment – especially as Ant usually wears something a bit more out-there when hosting the show.

“Why are Ant and Dec both wearing the same clothes?” asked one. “Why are Ant and Dec dressed like they are off to a funeral?” another asked. “Are you wearing the same shirt???” a third baffled viewer asked.

Coupled with the heat in Australia – where highs of 27C are expected today – the choice of a long-sleeved dark shirt appeared particularly baffling!

#ImACeleb Ant: What you wearing for the final? Dec: Yes pic.twitter.com/eKrDdu6snu — Ronald – SLOT IN – I STAND WITH SLOT (@RonaldIAmClever) December 7, 2025

What else happened tonight?

The three remaining celebrities – Shona McGarty, Angry Ginge and Tom Read Wilson – then took on the final three Bushtucker Trials of the series.

They were attempting to win a final slap-up meal in camp, with Shona winning the starter, Tom winning the main and Ginge winning dessert.

Then, with bellies full and the last supper done and dusted, it was time for Ant and Dec to announce the new King or Queen of the jungle…

