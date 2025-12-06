I’m A Celebrity All Stars fans hit with exciting first look at South African series: ‘The more celebs the better!’

In 2026, a new series of I’m A Celebrity All Stars in South Africa will return to our screens. And lucky for us, ITV has already shared an exclusive first look.

After the first series in 2023, the show will be back with more of our favourite celebrities in the jungle.

Unlike the regular show, the All-Stars edition is pre-recorded in advance. However, in a new twist, it was announced that the winner will be voted for by the public, making the 2026 final the only episode to be live.

According to reports, the new series was recorded in September.

While still under wraps, the new I’m A Celebrity… South Africa series will air in 2026 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa first look

With so much still under wraps, ITV has uploaded a 20-second teaser for what’s to come.

“We’re looking for a legend,” host Declan Donnelly says at the beginning of the clip. “You’ve survived the Australian jungle, how much harder can this be?” he added.

The clips then showed the celebrities taking part in various challenges, including the iconic Celebrity Cyclone and the underwater tank trial.

With many struggling to win stars for camp, Ant McPartlin stated: “Quite a lot harder, actually. Quite a lot harder!”

A release date has yet to be announced. However, the 2023 series aired between April and May.

The I’m A Celebrity South Africa series was reportedly filmed in September (Credit: ITV)

The rumoured I’m A Celebrity All Stars cast

None of the faces of the celebrities were revealed within the trailer. But who are some of the stars reportedly taking part?

After winning the show in 2016, Scarlett Moffatt is said to be eager to take part in a second round. Meanwhile, Gemma Collins, who quit the show after three days, allegedly wants to redeem herself.

Adam Thomas, who holds the record for doing the most Bushtucker Trials in one series, could be down for doing even more, as he is also heavily rumoured to have taken part.

Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts came very close to winning her series in 2012. While she didn’t take home the Queen of the Jungle title then, could she in South Africa?

Harry Redknapp, David Haye and Sinitta are reportedly other names on the bill.

‘The more celebs the better’

Immediately, fans of the show were quick to comment.

“WHAT,” one person shared with excitement.

“The more celebs the better,” another person insisted.

