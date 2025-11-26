Adam Thomas breaks silence after ‘explosive I’m A Celebrity All Stars row threatens live final’

The live final of I’m A Celebrity’s All Stars’ spin-off series has reportedly been thrown into chaos after Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard became embroiled in a huge row and refused to film together.

A second series of the spin-off show, which has just wrapped-up filming in South Africa, will be broadcast next year. In an exciting new format change, a live final will later be held in London. Audiences at home will then be able to vote for their King or Queen of the Jungle.

But the grand finale is now said to be hanging in the balance following a bust-up between two returning campmates…

Adam Thomas finished third on I’m A Celeb back in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas in ‘I’m A Celebrity All Stars row’

Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas and former footballer Jimmy Bullard are reportedly engaged in an ongoing feud. They are said to have clashed over a high-stakes Bushtucker Trial, with one of the stars apparently prompted to yell “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

“Adam totally lost it,” a source alleged to The Sun. “He started screaming at Jimmy, calling him a [bleep] and every other name under the sun.”

Things apparently got so bad that negotiations have continued between producers and the pair upon returning to UK.

The source added: “Adam and Jimmy weren’t able to mend their friendship in South Africa after the massive row broke out. It’s thrown doubt on whether both of them will be at the live final. As it stands, they can’t stomach being together on stage in front of an audience after everything that happened. It’s yet to be confirmed whether they will both be there.”

Adam put the row behind him as he prepared for a family Christmas (Credit Instagram)

Adam breaks silence

Neither Adam or Jimmy have spoken out about the row, but Adam has been on social media after reports of the argument surfaced.

He shared clips of the podcast he fronts with his brothers – Ryan and Scott Thomas. And appeared unphased by the row claims as he cooked dinner and decorated a mini Christmas tree.

In one clip, he could be seen laughing as he turned on the lights on the tiny Christmas tree. In another, he could be seen in the kitchen preparing dinner, with the Christmas tree lights still twinkling.

Jimmy Bullard was the first celebrity to leave the jungle in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Who else is on the line-up for I’m A Celebrity All Stars?

The line-up for the new series is currently being kept under wraps by ITV, who have simply teased “memorable campmates from series gone by”.

However, it has been much speculated online. As a result, it’s believed the line-up features Scarlett Moffatt, Harry Redknapp, Sinitta, Gemma Collins, Sir Mo Farah, David Haye, Seann Walsh, Ashley Roberts, Craig Charles, Beverley Callard and Adam and Jimmy.

ED! has contacted ITV as well as reps of Adam and Jimmy for comment on this story.

