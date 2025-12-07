I’m A Celebrity 2025: What time the final is tonight, how you can vote for the winner and when Unpacked ends

I’m A Celebrity 2025 is down to its final showdown – but what time should you tune in for tonight’s big finale?

It’s been a rollercoaster three weeks packed with drama, disasters and plenty of laughs. The original line-up of 10 swelled to 12 with the late arrivals of Tom Read Wilson and Vogue Williams. But after days of trials, tears and triumphs, only three campmates are left in the running. So, who will take the crown? Here’s exactly when tonight’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! final is on – plus whether you can catch its spin-off show, Unpacked, afterwards.

The I’m A Celebrity Final 2025 is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is the I’m A Celebrity final?

It has been exactly three weeks since the celebrities made their huge entrances into camps. But it now seems so long ago!

Half the campmates had to skydive in to the jungle from a helicopter, while the other half were faced with an immediate Bushtucker Trial. Who can forget Ruby Wax and co sitting by the pool of a luxury retreat with her head in a glass box of snakes?!

It has been a rollercoaster ride for sure. Yet in a refreshing change to previous years, no one quit. All 10, then later 12, celebrities served their time and lasted until they were voted out.

First to leave this year was Alex Scott. But while all her fellow campmates are expected to be in the studio tonight, the Lioness won’t be. Alex had to make a made dash home to England to be with girlfriend Jess Glynne, whose mother is in hospital.

Everyone else is believed to be present at tonight’s final as the new King or Queen is announced.

Who is left in camp?

There are now three campmates left in the jungle. They are Shona McGarty, Angry Ginge and Tom Read Wilson. Aitch narrowly missed out on a place in the final following last night’s public vote.

At least he got to do the Celebrity Cyclone though, eh?!

Tonight the trio will also take part in the last ever Bushtucker Trial of 2025. They have everything to play for, as a successful result will win them their last meal.

Last year, finalists Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles lay in wooden boxes placed on top of each other in Towers of Terror. The gang worked together as a team to win their final stars.

It was worth it though, as Danny, Coleen and Richard were awarded a three-course feast of their choice. In usual style, they all picked their favourite meals and drinks.

We wonder what the campmates will go for tonight?

Last year’s winner Danny Jones is expected to be at the final to hand over his crown (Credit: ITV)

How to vote for this year’s winner

The vote is now open ahead of tonight’s grand final. The important thing to remember is that it is a vote to win. Viewers are not voting for who they want to eliminate from I’m A Celebrity, but instead voting for who their 2025 King or Queen is. The person with the most votes will triumph tonight!

Voting for your I’m A Celebrity winner is easy. You can do it via the ITV app or by visiting ITV.com/vote/iac. Viewers have five free votes to use and they can be all used on one contestant, or split across the three finalists.

You must be over 14 to vote. The votes will close in tonight’s show.

What time is the I’m A Celebrity Final on tonight?

The I’m A Celebrity final airs tonight (Sunday December 7, 2025) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. And it’s a big one. The last instalment runs for a hefty one hour and 40 minutes, wrapping up at 10.40pm, when we’ll finally discover who’s earned the title of King or Queen of the jungle.

Last year’s champ, McFly’s Danny, has been out in Australia all week for I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked, so he’s almost certainly on hand to pass over his floral crown and wooden sceptre to this year’s winner.

And once the main event ends, the party continues on ITV2 with the final Unpacked of the series, hosted by Joel Dommett and Kemi Rogers. Ant and Dec have been absent from the spin-off since eliminations kicked off, but they’re expected to return for tonight’s big send-off.

Unpacked finishes at 11.45pm – so settle in, stock up on snacks and savour every minute. We can’t believe we’re already at the end.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here Final starts at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday December 7, 2025.

