I’m A Celebrity viewers are “gutted” after Aitch became the latest campmate to be voted off tonight (December 6), just missing out on the final.

After Emmerdale star Lisa Riley and reality star Jack Osbourne were voted off last night (December 5) in a double elimination, viewers had been voting for their favourite once again. This time, to win!

With just four contestants — Aitch, Angry Ginge, Shona McGarty and Tom Read Wilson — remaining, hosts Ant and Dec announced that rapper Aitch received the least amount of votes.

I’m A Celebrity star Aitch voted off before the final

After being a fan favourite with viewers throughout the series, many were surprised by the result.

“Absolutely shocking. No way should Aitch of been voted out!” one user wrote on X.

“Gutted Aitch is out,” another person shared.

“Why are all the good ones going before the final this year,” a third remarked.

“Well, I didn’t see that coming,” a fourth person declared.

“THIS IS [BLEEP]. I WANT TO FILE A COMPLAINT,” a fifth person stated.

“I’m gobsmacked and speechless. I had him down to win. Unlucky Aitch. Ginge to win now,” a sixth said.

Who do viewers think will win?

Now that Aitch has left, many believe Angry Ginge has it in the bag.

“Ginge was never not gonna win this, let’s be real,” one viewer insisted.

“Right, let’s get behind Ginge!!! He is so so deserving to be crowned king of jungle,” another person said.

“Ginge has won it then,” a third insisted.

“Ginge should have this in the bag now!” a fourth said.

Earlier in tonight’s episode, the final four took part in the iconic Cyclone Challenge and succeeded.

Either Angry Ginge, Tom Read Wilson or Shona McGarty will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle during tomorrow night’s (December 7) finale.

